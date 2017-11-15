Justice League: The Flash’s Age and Birthday Revealed

With Justice League comes a new portrayal of Barry Allen (or the young man better known as The Flash). The iconic DC Comics hero will be portrayed by Ezra Miller when the film arrives in 2017.

The character made his DC Films universe debut in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in surveillance camera footage and dream sequence cameo form, but he'll be zipping around the entire movie when the ensemble flick hits next year.

While not much of Barry's story has been revealed just yet, we've learned that Miller's portrayal just might be the best part of Justice League for a number of reasons. For a full account of what we saw from Miller as Barry Allen on our set visit, check that out right here, but in short: he's fun, enthusiastic, witty, and energetic - which are exactly what the franchise needed after Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice received an overwhelming amount of criticisms, largely centered around its dark tone.

One detail which was revealed, though, was Barry Allen's exact age and birthdate. On the set of Gotham City Iron Works (which has more or less been converted to a high-tech Batcave) Bruce Wayne left a couple computer monitors up with the footage of Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash playing, along with some information about the meta humans. One such detail was Barry Allen's student ID card at Central City University. On the ID card, we can see that Barry Allen was born on September 30, 1992, making him 23-years-old at the moment, 25-years-old by the time of Justice League's November 2017 release.

Justice League is set for release on November 17, 2017.