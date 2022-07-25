Justice League: Warworld Animated Movie Announced

Ahead of tomorrow's digital release for Green Lantern: Beware My Power, the movie went to Comic Con for a premiere, followed by a number of announcements of upcoming movies. While some of them were expected -- such as a Legion of Super-Heroes animated film thatwas discovered after the Motion Picture Association released its rating -- others were more surprising. One of the latter announcements was Justice League: Warworld, planned for a 2023 release and presumably pitting the DC Universe's greatest superheroes against Mongul, the ruler of a planet-sized satellite known as Warworld, who has been squaring off against Superman in the comics for months now.

Mongul has. yet to appear in live-action, although his daughter, Mongal, had a brief and fatal cameo in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. Warworld itself appeared in the Supergirl TV show, but Mongul never made his way onscreen. The character has made numerous animated appearances, including a Justice League Unlimited adaptation of "For the Man Who Has Everything," a 1985 story that is widely regarded as one of the best single-issue Superman tales ever told.

This will be the first Justice League movie since the launch of the "Tomorrowverse," the newest iteration of DC's interconnected, animated continuity. DC Universe animated feature films have been a staple of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment's offerings for more than a decade, and in 2013, the line was rebooted following Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, with subsequent films taking on elements of The New 52's look and continuity.

That timeline ran until 2020's Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, which ended with a destroyed and miserable DC Universe being rebooted yet again by Barry Allen traveling back through time. The next new movie was Superman: The Man of Tomorrow, and since then, DC's animated movies have had a continuity that feels a lot younger and less lived-in than the post-Flashpoint universe. One example? We still haven't seen a Justice League movie yet -- although those who saw Green Lantern: Beware My Power will know that the League of this world includes Martian Manhunter, Green Arrow, and Vixen, all of whom briefly fought Green Lantern when he appeared unannounced on the Justice League Watchtower.

No word yet on a release date for the Warworld movie, and even the casting is still up in the air considering that in the course of its first few movies, the Tomorrowverse has had Darren Criss and Travis Willingham both play Superman, while Batman has been split between Jensen Ackles and Troy Baker.

