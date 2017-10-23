‘Justice League’ Announces Wonder Woman and Cyborg Week

The marketing campaign for Justice League has put a weekly spotlight on each superhero in the team rostet, but this week we’ll get a two-for-one package as this week is officially a joint Wonder Woman and Cyborg spotlight week.

As you can see in the announcement video below, Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot and Cyborg actor Ray Fisher try to make this Wonder Woman/Cyborg week into a sort of friendly competition, complete with playful banter. However, a lot of fans are understandably going to have an issue with this.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Clearly, no one in the Warner Bros. marketing thought there would be a problem with forcing the only female and black Justice League members to share a joint week in the spotlight. While it’s only a prediction (at the time of writing this), there’s no doubt that fans concerned with diversity and equal treatment will be critical of this marketing decision, and maybe they should.

Aquaman and Flash have each gotten their own spotlight weeks, so all that remains to be seen is whether Batman and Superman each get their own weeks, whether they will share a week (as DC’s “World’s Finest”), or whether Superman will even get a spotlight week at all. Whatever the case may be, this Wonder Woman and Cyborg combination will likely be a conspicuous anomaly.

Justice League will be in theaters on November 17th.