‘Justice League’s Gal Gadot Issues Warning to Misogynists in Hollywood

Justice League and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is not afraid to speak out against sexism in Hollywood. Now she’s putting abusers on notice.

While speaking with Justice League costar Ezra Miller for IGN, Gadot was asked to issue a warning to those who would prey on others.

“I’m really into the idea of the turning of the tides, and the idea of the last couple thousand years of human history have been so male-dominated in a way that has not always served us — clearly, here we are on the brink of destruction — and so I wonder if you would say something for me,” Miller asked. “Would you say, into the camera, ‘Hetero-patriarchy, your wrath upon this world is over’? I want it so bad!”

Gadot smiled for a moment before issuing her own words of caution:

“I’m just going to say, ‘Misogynist sexists, your wrath upon this world is over.’”

Right before sexual harassment allegations were levied against Brett Ratner by multiple accusers, Gadot backed out of a commitment where she was going to honor the producer with an award at the Jewish National Fund dinner in October. Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins appeared at the event instead.

A rumor broke over the weekend that Gadot would refuse to return as Diana of Themyscira for the Wonder Woman sequel unless Warner Bros. completely removed Ratner from the project. Though the studio already planned to cut ties with his RatPac Entertainment, they still have a financing deal with the production company until 2018.

Deadline reported the rumor was false, and that Ratner was never set to be a producer on Wonder Woman II. That movie will be released earlier than originally scheduled, and is now set to hit theaters on November 9, 2019, and RatPac’s contract with the studio ends with next year’s Rampage, due for release on April 20, 2018.

Ratner also wasn’t a producer on the first Wonder Woman; RatPac was merely a financier.

Fans can see Gadot’s latest turn as Wonder Woman this week when Justice League premieres in theaters on November 17.