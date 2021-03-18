Justice League: Zack Snyder Apologizes For Virtual Premiere Outage

✖

After a years-long journey to the screen, Zack Snyder's Justice League was expected to take a victory lap tonight with its official premiere event. Billed as a screening of the film for journalists, Snyder's supportive "Associate Producers" -- the hardcore fans that made the film a reality -- and other VIPs, Snyder was set to take questions in a brief Q&A before the show began. Invitations went out last week, and those who RSVPed in the affirmative were to receive a follow-up email today at 3 p.m. CT with instructions to view the film. Except, true to the wild spirit of the Snyder Cut, that didn't happen.

The audience never received their confirmation emails, and after about half an hour, received an email saying that there had been an outage system-wide that impacted the platform they were set to use for the premiere. Almost four hours later, an update email said, basically, that they still had no clear answer for when the fix would be complete.

"I have no words," Snyder told fans on Twitter. "Still waiting for info. So sorry."

Actor Ray Fisher followed up with, "Would that I were really Cyborg right now and could fix this."

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.