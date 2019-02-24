‘Justice League’ Director Zack Snyder Says Goodbye to Ben Affeck’s Batman

Zack Snyder is saying goodbye to Ben Affleck as Batman.

Snyder directed Affleck in the role for his debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016 and his return in Justice League in 2017. Snyder posted to Vero a sendoff for Affleck. The message feels like a reflection on how the best-laid plans can go awry.

“The was a time above…” Snyder writes, “a time before…there were perfect things…diamond absolutes. But things fail…things on earth. And what falls…is fallen. IN the dream, it took me to the light. A beautiful lie…Best Batman ever. Thank you my friend for blessing me with that f***ing glorious chin and an amazing hart.”

Affleck’s exit from the role of Batman in the DC Extended Universe was confirmed earlier this month. The role will be recast for Matt Reeves’ upcoming film, known for now as The Batman. Reeves is said to be looking for a younger actor to play Batman in his early days.

Affleck later commented on the news, showing support for Reeves’ Batman vision.

“Excited for The Batman in Summer 2021 and to see Matt Reeves’ vision come to life,” Affleck tweeted.

Affleck officially retired his Batman cape during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. During the appearance, he explained why he left the role.

“I tried to direct a version of it, worked with a really good screenwriter, but couldn’t come up with a version,” Affleck told Kimmel. “Couldn’t crack it. So I thought it was time to let someone else take a shot at it, and they got some really good people.”

Affleck’s exit is one more piece of Snyder’s vision for the DC Extended Universe gone. Henry Cavill already exited the role of Superman, though there has been some indication that he and Warner Bros. could strike a new deal in the future for his return.

Snyder left Justice League and was replaced with Avengers director Joss Whedon for reshoots. Fans have rallied in support of Snyder with the “Release the Snyder Cut” campaign, an effort to see Snyder’s version of the movie finished and released in a similar fashion to the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition. Snyder offered his thanks for the extreme measures some of those fans have gone to in their efforts.

Justice League is now available on home media.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Shazam on April 5th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.