Justice League: Zack Snyder's Cameo in the Snyder Cut Revealed

As in previous films he has produced for Warner Bros. and DC, Justice League director Zack Snyder has a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo in the film...but even with a four-hour runtime, it's probably not surprising that some of the incredibly-active Snyder fans on social media have noticed the appearance already. The appearance is a hard one to spot even by Snyder cameo standards, as he is sitting inside of a cafe, which Lois Lane exits. In the establishing shot of her exiting the cafe (around 15 minutes into the movie), as she stops to open her umbrella, Snyder can be seen sitting at a window seat, with what look like Apple headphones hanging from his ears.

A few years back, it might have been harder to spot the smart-dressed Snyder in his quick appearance, but that was before most fans knew what he looked like. In the years since the Justice League debacle began, fans have become accustomed to seeing Snyder's face, making him as easy to pick out as a Hitchcock or Kevin Smith cameo.

This is, it should be noted, the first of several trips by Lois to the coffee house, and not the one that was included in the theatrical cut assembled by Warner Bros. and Joss Whedon. While that scene remains in the movie, it's in roughly the same place as it was in the original cut -- near the very end -- and not 15 minutes in.

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

After three years of waiting, Zack Snyder's Justice League is now available to watch. You will be able to find the film on HBO Max, the WarnerMedia streaming platform that greenlit Snyder's director's cut and ponied up $70 million for post-production and reshoots.