Justice Society: World War II Clip: The Flash Arrives (Exclusive)

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has provided ComicBook with an exclusive clip from the upcoming Justice Society: World War II, set to be released digitally on April 27 and come to DVD and Blu-ray on May 11. In the film, The Flash (Barry Allen, voiced by Matt Bomer) find himself thrown back in time to the second World War, where he meets (and teams) up with his idol Jay Garrick and other heroes of DC’s Golden Age. Since the DC Universe animated movies were recently rebooted following the events of Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, this story predates the founding of the Justice League, and gives fans a version of Barry who doesn’t quite have a grasp on his powers yet — especially time travel.

In our clip, Barry arrives in the War — and finds that he has a not-so-friendly welcome waiting for him from Wonder Woman. That’s nothing compared to the process of trying to figure out exactly what has happened to him, though.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the clip below.

It’s interesting that Barry doesn’t know Wonder Woman in this clip, suggesting that she is not yet active in the present day by the start of the story. Since we know the movie also features Aquaman, it seems plausible that we could get a version of the animated DC Universe where Arthur Curry is either very old by the time the Justice League is founded, or does not appear in many of the movies at all.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and WBHE, the all-new animated adventure finds modern-day Barry Allen – prior to the formation of the Justice League – discovering he can run even faster than he imagined, and that milestone results in his first encounter with the Speed Force. The Flash is promptly launched into the midst of a raging battle – primarily between Nazis and a team of Golden Age DC Super Heroes known as the Justice Society of America. Led by Wonder Woman, the group includes Hourman, Black Canary, Hawkman, Steve Trevor and the Golden Age Flash, Jay Garrick. The Flash quickly volunteers to assist his fellow heroes in tipping the scales of war in their favor, while the team tries to figure out how to send him home. But it won’t be easy as complications and emotions run deep in this time-skipping World War II thriller.

Justice Society: World War II will be available starting on April 27. Keep your eyes on ComicBook for more from the cast and crew of the film.