Katy Keene Series Premiere Synopsis Released

The CW has locked in Katy Keene for a slot on the network and viewers are excited for the series to begin. Now, the Network has released a detailed synopsis of the series premiere before things get rolling. Coming out of that winter hiatus, there is plenty going on over at The CW. Crisis on Infinite Earths just concluded and Riverdale is back too. The series is set to follow the lives and loves of four adults as they make a name for themselves in New York City. Katy Keene is looking to pump some more glamour into the network’s offerings and the images from the pilot episode definitely drill that home. (You can check those out here.)

Last year Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater told Comicbook.com how thrilled he was that the series was drawing this sort of attention. He began, “It is a watershed moment for the company. We are called Archie Comics, so most people don’t realize the breadth and depth of our IP. We literally have hundreds of brands, thousands of characters, obviously some way more well-known than others. Comic book people know Katy but the world at large don’t know Katy. And for us to be able to start to mine the depth of our library is a transformative moment for Archie Comics. It’s such an exciting moment in time for the company and it’s as exciting as when Riverdale first came along. It is that kind of seminal moment.”

Here’s the description for the series premiere of Katy Keene right below:

Katy Keene (Lucy Hale) struggles to manage the pressures of her day job at Lacy’s Department Store and her very demanding boss, Gloria (Katherine LaNasa), who is a legendary personal shopper. Lucky for Katy, she has the support of her longtime boyfriend, KO Kelly (Zane Holtz), who has his own dream of becoming a professional boxer and a surprise Katy wasn’t expecting. Katy’s roommate and close friend, Jorge auditions for a Broadway play, but it doesn’t go as planned and he tries a different route to potentially get noticed. When Katy meet her new roommate Josie (Ashleigh Murray), she knows they will be fast friends. Josie meets record producer Alexander Cabot (Lucien Laviscount), but it is all seems too good to be true when Alexandra Cabot (Camille Hyde) gets involved. After a long day, the group of friends, including “It” girl Pepper (Julia Chan), all meet at their favorite hangout, Molly’s Crisis, to watch Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) perform as his alter ego, Ginger, and to see Katy’s latest fashion creation.

Maggie Kiley directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Michael Grassi (#101).

Every episode of KATY KEENE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Katy Keene premieres February 6th on The CW