Kevin Smith Responds To Calls For Him To Direct The Batman

As the host of the Fatman on Batman podcast, director Kevin Smith fashions himself something of an expert on Batman. That makes him perfectly qualified to break down all of the reasons he should not direct the next Batman movie.

Following the news that Ben Affleck will not direct the DC Extended Universe’s first solo Batman movie – tentatively titled The Batman – fans and press immediately began speculating about who could take Affleck’s place. Some fans thought of Smith, who became a geek favorite director though his nerd-friendly films like Clerks and Mallrats. In recent years, Smith has shown that he is capable of dong more than just talking about geeky subjects through his films by directing episodes of superhero televisions shows The Flash and Supergirl.

With all of that to speak to his skill and credibility, plus Smith’s friendship with Affleck dating back to when they worked together to Mallrats, Chasing Amy, and Dogma, some might see Smith as a natural contender to direct the Batman. However, Smith himself disagrees and listed three reasons why in response to a fan suggesting him for the job in a tweet.

“I’m flattered,” Smith tweeted. “But 3 things make me directing Batman impossible: 1) Haven’t spoken to Ben in years. 2) I made @YogaHosers, 3) Common sense.”

So if Smith is taking himself out of consideration to direct The Batman, now the question becomes, “Who does Kevin Smith think should direct The Batman?”

