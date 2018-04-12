‘Krypton’: Brainiac’s Plan Takes A Big Step Forward in “The Word of Rao”

Spoilers ahead for tonight’s episode of Krypton, titled “The Word of Rao.”

In “The Word of Rao,” tonight’s episode of Krypton, things went from bad to much, much worse for Seg-El and company as Brainiac’s plan to assimilate Krypton took a major step forward.

How? Well, Brainiac has seemingly taken control of the Voice of Rao, a being with unchecked political power in Kandor and arguably one of the most powerful individuals on Krypton as a whole.

How the heck did that happen? Well…!

In last week’s episode, Rhom — a rankless woman, a friend of Seg and Kem’s, and the mother of Ona — was assimilated by one of Brainiac’s sentries. After killing a pair of Sagitari, she disappeared into the night.

Eventually, Seg was able to capture her and bring her to the Fortress of Solitude in the hopes of curing her, but all indications are that it will be nearly impossible to do.

Ona, then, was left with Kem while Seg found himself kidnapped by Black Zero. Lyta Zod, the object of Seg’s affection, has been sentenced to death after having been declared responsible for the botched Rankless Initiative which resulted in the death of a rankless man, the arrest of a satigari for his murder, and the deaths caused by Rhom.

Kem, trying to care for Ona, found himself feeling guilty and took her to a religious ceremony that the Voice of Rao was putting on in the hopes of raising public morale. There, Ona insisted upon bringing an idol featuring the likeness of Rao to the dais where the Voice was holding court — and almost got herself killed.

After a plea by Kem, appealing not just to the Voice’s decency but pretty clearly to his more practical sense of how people perceive the authorities in Kandor, the Voice not only accepted her gift but offered to recruit Ona as one of his handmaidens and give her a rank and title.

Later that night, after returning to his personal chambers, the Voice looked at the idol thoughtfully — only to have a Brainiac parasite burst out of it and consume him.

What’s next? Well, next week is a doozy…!

Krypton airs Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY.