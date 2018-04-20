‘Krypton’ Has a Big ‘Man of Steel’ Easter Egg That No One Has Found Yet

Over the past five weeks, Krypton has given fans a unique adaptation of the Superman lore. And as it turns out, that might have involved one secret Easter egg.

Corey Trench, who is the assistant editor of Krypton, recently spoke out about the series’ spiritual connection to Man of Steel, despite being unconnected from the DC Extended Universe. As Trench explained, this manifested in an interesting way in the episode’s pilot — with an Easter egg that fans have not noticed yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The show definitely pays tribute to MoS. I mean, David Goyer helped create it!!! There’s actually a big MoS Easter egg in the Pilot that David wanted that nobody has caught yet. Still waiting for someone to point it out. — Corey (@coreytrench) April 16, 2018

While the Krypton pilot contained plenty of Easter eggs and nods, this notion of there being a sort of undiscovered one is sure to intrigue fans. (Although it hopefully won’t culminate like that pesky Guardians of the Galaxy Easter egg has.) But in a way, this extended homage to the most recent Superman solo film certainly makes sense, considering the role that the hero plays in the entire series.

“Superman, being the most famous superhero of all time, he’s never absent in terms of the tone and the feel, and also the stakes of the show,” executive producer Damien Kindler told ComicBook.com before the series debuted. “It’s less just going back and telling stories about the past and you know the ending than it is about the past and the future colliding and Superman and his very existence being put on the line,” he continues. “It’s a very rich world. It will feel a bit familiar, but it will also be a look at Krypton as a place and a civilization through a lens that you’ve never seen.”

And as fans who have caught up on Krypton know, the series isn’t shying away from the main parts of Superman’s mythos, shocking fans with the introduction of General Dru Zod (Colin Salmon). While there’s no telling exactly where Zod’s storyline will go next, it sounds like the end result will turn the show on its axis.

“It’s that midseason point where the whole first season gets turned on its head 180 degrees,” showrunner Cameron Welsh told reporters during a set visit last year. “Adam comes to Krypton with a very specific message to Seg: Superman’s birth, his very existence, is under threat and we have to stop Braniac. Brainiac is coming back in time to change history. But we all know that Brainiac was always coming to take Kandor City. And that’s what Adam got wrong; Zod was coming back to change history. So that’s the big turn in the season.”

What do you think Krypton‘s secret Man of Steel Easter egg could be? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Krypton airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Syfy.