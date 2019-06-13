Krypton Fans React to Lobo’s Live-Action Debut

SYFY’s Superman prequel series, Krypton, returned tonight for its second season and wasted no time in getting back into things, picking up just a bit after the end of season one with a defeated Brainiac, but the more frightening situation that was Zod being in charge. In addition to this new status quo for Krypton, fans also got to see something they’ve been waiting quite some time for: the live-action debut of Lobo.

The character’s arrival was no surprise to fans of the series. It was announced during last year’s San Diego Comic-Con that the fan-favorite Czarnian would be coming to the series and then, last fall, fans got their first look at actor Emmett J. Scanlan in full costume as Lobo. Krypton’s Lobo is described as “a ruthless bounty hunter who murdered his entire species, he possesses a genius level intellect when it comes to matters of warfare, making him a deadly adversary. Imbued with superhuman strength, and virtually immortal, Lobo will keep coming until the job is finished. His word is the only thing Lobo holds sacred; and although he’ll never violate the letter of an agreement, he might disregard its spirit from time to time.” It’s a description that is pretty close to the comic book iteration of the character and while tonight’s first look at Lobo in action is brief, fans are already excited about what the season will hold for the character. Once Lobo appeared in tonight’s episode, fans took to social media to sound off — with the majority of the responses being very positive for the Main Man.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That positive response is a good thing, too. It was announced today that a Lobo spinoff is in development at SYFY.

You can read on for some of our favorite reactions to Lobo’s Krypton debut and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Krypton airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on SYFY.

LOVE!

OMG I LOVE LOBO😂😂😂#Krypton — #Krypton on SYFY tonight! (@CmndrLex) June 13, 2019

Better than expected

Lol okay Lobo is even BETTER than I expected! #Krypton — #Krypton on SYFY tonight! (@CmndrLex) June 13, 2019

We want more Lobo!

Man I want more Lobo now #krypton — amna (@amnakanna) June 13, 2019

Ready for that spinoff!

It’s fraggin time!

So happy!

Stay. Good boy. I really shouldn’t be this happy to see Lobo. Love you Seg & Adam! #Krypton — ℐess Lightwood-El (@athena606) June 13, 2019

The Main Man!