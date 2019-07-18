Krypton EP Confirms Adam Strange Gets His Jetpack in Season 2

Krypton‘s second season is more than halfway over, and it’s certainly packed in quite a lot of DC Comics-inspired surprises thus far. Thankfully, it sounds like a pretty awesome one in still in store. Showrunner Cameron Welsh recently took to Twitter to confirm that yes, Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos) will get his jetpack at some point in Season 2.

For everyone always asking… you heard it from the Captain of the ship.#AdamStrange gets his jet pack this season https://t.co/wIKhGMKAt8 — SHAUN SIPOS (@SSIPOS) July 18, 2019

For fans of the character, this will certainly be good news, as Adam is most often associated with the jetpack in the comics.

“I didn’t really know a whole lot about Adam Strange, as a kid,” Sipos admitted at the start of the series. “I knew he existed, but I was more into, I was just more Superman and Batman. But, when I got this, DC sent me a whole whack of comics and then I just went through all of them. And it’s, and he’s quite an amazing character.”

“It’s really f—ing cool too,” Sipos told reporters. “Did you guys watch The Rocketeer? Adam Strange has a jet pack at a point. We haven’t got to that yet. This is earlier on, but that thought sort of is something that I geek out over, the idea of it. I think every kid, or every person, wants to fly. So, I’m really looking forward to that.”

Granted, there’s no telling exactly how this will work into Krypton‘s ever-evolving plot, but that’s part of the fun.

“We introduce Superman and it’s such a big part of the inciting incident that kicks off our story, that I think we still want to keep that idea alive to a point — but also I feel like there’s something liberating about now being on a very different path and seeing where that leads.” Welsh told ComicBook.com at the end of Season 1. “Whether it still leads to the same result, or whether it’s something entirely different, it still kind of remains to be seen. I probably have my own thoughts on what I would prefer, but it’s also something that I think, I would get in the room and discuss that with the rest of the writers and all of our creative partners, but it’s a big question and it’s a good question to ask. I think there’s, there’s probably a few different opinions on what would be the best way. Certainly, for now, I like the idea of exploring this particular timeline that is detached from the one that we all know.”

Are you excited to see Adam Strange get his jetpack on Krypton? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Krypton airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on SYFY.