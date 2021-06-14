DC's Legends of Tomorrow "Back to the Finale: Part II" Preview Released

✖

The CW has released a preview for "Back to the Finale: Part II", next week's episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. The episode, which is the seventh episode of the series' sixth season, will see the team head back to the Season 5 finale in an attempt to prevent Sara (Caity Lotz) from ever being abducted by aliens at all, something that would negate the events of this season and cause some major ripples in the timeline, but it might be worthwhile for the team. This week's episode, "Bishop's Gambit", saw Ava (Jes Macallan) hit with some devastating news about Sara's condition (and just a head's up, spoilers for this week from here.)

At the end of "Bishop's Gambit", Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) develops the ability to communicate with the alien that attacked Sara on Bishop's planet and discovers that said alien was not only merged with the real-life Amelia Earhart thanks to Bishop's (Raffi Barsoumian) experimentation), but that the alien attacked and killed Sara. Now, on Bishop's planet, viewers have seen Sara alive and well and it turns out there's a twist there, too. Sara was killed by that alien. The Sara we've seen in recent episodes has, apparently, been a clone.

It's a lot to take in and that's what prompts the Legends to try to prevent Sara's abduction while, in space, Sara along with Mick and Gary (Adam Tsekhman) try to come up with a plan to defeat Bishop. You can check out the official episode synopsis for yourself below.

BACK IN TIME – With Ava (Jes Macallan) a wreck, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) the Legends make a last-ditch effort to keep Sara (Caity Lotz) from being abducted in the first place, even knowing that it will alter the timeline. Sara grapples with what she has just discovered about herself but is also shocked when Rory (Dominic Purcell) finds her on the mystery planet. With no time to spare, Sara, Mick, and Gary (Adam Tsekhman) devise a plan to help defeat Bishop (guest star Raffi Barsoumian). Meanwhile, Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) envisions what her life would be like if she hadn’t joined the Legends. Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Matt Ryan, and Olivia Swann also star. Glen Winter directed the episode, written by Morgan Faust & Mark Bruner.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "Back to the Finale: Part II" is set to premiere on June 20.