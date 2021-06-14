DC's Legends of Tomorrow Recap: Here's Everything You Missed in "Bishop's Gambit"

This season on DC's Legends of Tomorrow, the team has been doing everything they can to find and save Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) who was kidnapped by aliens in the Season 5 finale. Thus far that's included tracking down various aliens who have ended up scattered in the timeline for information while Mick (Dominic Purcell) has gone off into space with the Waverider and one of the aliens, Kayla (Aliya O'Brien), to find Sara themselves. Meanwhile, Sara is on an alien planet with her captor, Bishop (Raffi Barsoumian), who has some sketchy plans for her and apparently humanity as well. This week, Mick and Kayla find themselves in a difficult position and need to rely on one another after crash landing while the rest of the Legends try to question yet another alien. And Sara tries another tactic to escape from Bishop but learns something horrifying in the process. Need to get caught up on the major details and stories from this week's episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow? We're here to help. Here are the major plot points for "Bishop's Gambit". Warning: Full spoilers for the episode beyond this point. Read on only if you want to know.

On Bishop's Planet Sara is confused that Bishop is still alive though she just killed him and he reveals that he's actually a clone. He insists he not like the Avas as there is only one of him at a time. He uses data points to just recreate himself body and mind. He tells her no one is coming to save her. Just then, Kayla and Mick arrive on Bishop's planet. Mick goes to confront troopers guarding Kayla's ship and is quickly taken by Ava clones. Kayla doesn't help, planning to steal the Waverider, but someone else beats her to it.

Crowded house and an alien, too At Constantine's house, things aren't working out well. Behrad's ordered a lot of pizza, Ava's trying to hook up Gideon, Spooner has set up alien traps, Nate is playing guitar, Astra is trying to practice magic. Zari and he end up going out for breakfast. Gideon tells Ava of an alien anomaly at a mental institution in 1956 and the patient gave the name Sara Lance. They go to the institution in 1956 and it turns out that the alien is the Amelia Earhart alien that Sara encountered on Bishop's planet. Constantine and Zari return home to find the house to find the alien being kept there so they can try to get information. Behrad chats with while Spooner tries to get alien signals and Spooner puts pills in her tea. They try to find out where the alien's pod is and they get an address which Nate and Ava go to check out. They run right into the Waverider. Amelia Earhart was the person who stole the Waverider.

The truth about Amelia Earhart Ava barges into the room to confront Amelia, triggering her alien attack mode. Spooner quickly tranquilizes Amelia. Constantine and Astra take Amelia to the Waverider and she uses magic to get into Amelia's head. It turns out that she really is the real Amelia Earhart and Bishop experimented on her. Astra is able to see Amelia meet Sara and Ava pushes her to go further, which in turn causes Amelia to fully transform into some sort of horrific being. Spooner yells at it in its own language, something that distresses her.

Planning an escape Meanwhile, back on Bishop's planet, Gary makes his way into where Sara's being held via the toilet. He says he's there to help her escape. Kayla spots Gary trying to get a battery and reveals his location to the clones, who capture him. Sara gets Bishop's attention and pretends that she is on board with his plans. He takes her handcuffs off. An Ava clone tells Bishop that the clones have apprehended Mick and Bishop wants to take down the barrier to let in some toxic atmosphere to kill him, but it will also kill the outside Ava clones. It distresses the clone with Bishop. The trooper clones leave Mick to die.

Unlikely allies Mick frees himself and has an oxygen mask because he was prepared and Gary saves one of the Ava clones, telling the others that they don't have to follow and can themselves be leaders. Mick finds Kayla and gives the mask to her. They carry the battery together. Mick tells her that Sara is different than most humans. They get to Kayla's ship, but they can't get the doors closed and predatory aliens are attacking the ship so they end up in a pod where they hook up.

Bad news... On the Waverider, the alien calls Spooner to it. The alien tells Spooner that it was fused was the real Amelia Earhart and reveals that there is a struggle inside of Spooner as well. She also claims to have killed Sara. Ava takes out the alien before it can kill Spooner, but Spooner has to tell Ava that Sara is dead.