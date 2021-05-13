DC's Legends of Tomorrow: The Rock Is President in an Upcoming Episode

✖

Earlier this year, a Newsweek poll revealed that 46 percent of Americans would support Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson if he were to run for president and an upcoming episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow will take its heroes to a future in which Johnson does end up the leader of the free world. A new featurette titled "Screwing Summer Up For The Better", footage from next the third episode of Season 6, "The Ex-Factor" shows Nate Heywood (Nick Zano) excited to discover that, in 2045, Johnson is indeed president -- and he hopes that John Cena is his chief of staff. The episode will air on Sunday, May 16.

The featurette, which you can check out below, also features an interview with series executive producer Keto Shimizu talking about how much fun this season is.

"This season of Legends is so much fun. We are really proud of what we've been able to do," Shimizu said. "Aliens, man are they fun."

This season on Legends, the team has been dealing with a two-fold mission. First, they're trying to find and save Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) who was kidnapped by aliens at the end of Season 5 but to do that, they have to also track down the aliens that Sara accidentally released into the timeline in her own bid to get back home. While the Legends are trying to find those aliens -- who they hope that can give them information on how to find Sara -- Sara is trying to find her own way home, along with Gary Green (Adam Tsekhman) who turns out to be an alien who kidnapped her in the first place.

As for the timeline in which The Rock is president? That's where the Legends are headed next. You can check out the official synopsis for the episode, "The Ex-Factor", below.

ON THE BIG STAGE – The Legends find themselves in 2045 trying to defeat an Alien warrior which leaves Zari (Tala Ashe) no choice but to enter a popular singing competition. Ava (Jes Macallan) has finally had enough of Rory’s (Dominic Purcell) behavior and with the encouragement of Spooner (Lisseth Chavez), gives him some tough love. Sara (Caity Lotz) finds herself struggling after being attacked but someone familiar helps her to keep searching for refuge. Meanwhile, Zari and Constantine (Matt Ryan) have a much-needed conversation with each other. Nick Zano, Adam Tsekham, Olivia Swann, and Shayan Sobhian also star. David Geddes directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Tyron Carter.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "The Ex-Factor" airs on May 16.