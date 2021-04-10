The Rock Says He Would Be Honored To Serve As President

✖

The Rock is easily one of the most popular actors in the world, and that's on top of the fanbase he came into acting with from his time as a WWE superstar. That's why it's probably not surprising that a recent poll by Newsweek said that 46% of Americans would support a Dwayne Johnson presidential run. There have been rumors in the past that Johnson would run, but Johnson has never said whether he would actually ever even consider running or not. That said, he is honored by people having such faith in him, and he addressed the poll and the support on social media.

In an Instagram post he shared the poll and said it was humbling, and while he didn't commit to actually running, he did say if it ever happened he would be honored to serve in the office.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

You can catch the full post below.

"Humbling 🙏🏾🤯 I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club - but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people 🙏🏾💪🏾🇺🇸"

Ironically he is running for President in the context of his new show, Young Rock, as the show takes place in three different main time periods but also a fourth one that shows him as running for President in 2032. As for running in real life, back in 2016 Johnson addressed the growing support for a Presidential run from him, and while he didn't say he was planning on it, he did say if he could make a difference he would do it.

"This interesting ground swell that has happened on the idea of my being president one day has become a legit thing to some people," Johnson said in 2016. "If it is a very real, overwhelming, positive, strong, 'We want you to run for president,' and if I felt that I can step up to the plate and become a tremendous leader for our country and make a real difference and make change, I would do it."

Do you want to see Rock run for President? Let us know in the comments!