DC's Legends of Tomorrow: "The Ex-Factor" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "The Ex-Factor", the third episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's sixth season. The episode will air on Sunday, May 16, and will see the Legends continue their efforts to find their missing captain Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) by tracking down the aliens that she released into the timeline. This time, that mission will take the team to 2045 where Zari (Tala Ashe) enters a popular singing contest. The episode will also see Sara's continued efforts to survive her predicament in space, which may be made more complicated as this week's episode saw her attacked and injured while crashed on an alien world.

In addition to those elements, "The Ex-Factor" will also see developments in Zari and Constatine's (Matt Ryan) relationship, which has been ramping up a bit thus far in Season 6, though the pair have played it off as just a casual fling to now.

"We will see John Constantine in a new and more mysterious state than ever before…happy," executive producer Grainne Godfree told TVLIne. "Astra is no longer in Hell and John is cautiously optimistic about where things are with Zari."

Of Zari, Godfree added, "Although she and John are both cool customers who keep their feelings close to the vest, it’s clear they have a chance at a real relationship here, but first, they will have to battle aliens intent on taking over Earth, Zari’s status as a social media celebrity, and John’s own personal demons…"

You can check out the official episode synopsis below.

ON THE BIG STAGE – The Legends find themselves in 2045 trying to defeat an Alien warrior which leaves Zari (Tala Ashe) no choice but to enter a popular singing competition. Ava (Jes Macallan) has finally had enough of Rory’s (Dominic Purcell) behavior and with the encouragement of Spooner (Lisseth Chavez), gives him some tough love. Sara (Caity Lotz) finds herself struggling after being attacked but someone familiar helps her to keep searching for refuge. Meanwhile, Zari and Constantine (Matt Ryan) have a much-needed conversation with each other. Nick Zano, Adam Tsekham, Olivia Swann, and Shayan Sobhian also star. David Geddes directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Tyron Carter.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "The Ex-Factor" airs on May 16.