DC's Legends of Tomorrow Fans React to John Constantine Leaving Series

On Sunday, fans of DC's Legends of Tomorrow were hit with some surprising news. While actor Matt Ryan will remain on the fan-favorite The CW series heading into Season 7, his character John Constantine will not. It was announced that the current season of the series, Season 6, wraps up John's story and his time on the Waverider is coming to an end. While Ryan will remain in the new role of Dr. Gwyn Davies, an eccentric scientist from the early 20th century, who might be the team's only hope next season, fans are having mixed reactions to Constantine's departure.

"While John Constantine’s arc on the show is coming to an end in season six, Matt Ryan’s journey with the Legends is not over," executive producer Phil Klemmer told fans while making the announcement.

"As everyone who loves him knows, in the end, John Constantine will walk his path alone," Ryan told fans. "The time has come for John to part ways with the Legends, and for me to part ways with John. I'm really excited to be creating this new role on the show and having some fun with it — discovering how this new character fits in and causes some trouble for the Legends."

On social media, DC fans have been weighing in about the Constantine news. While many are sad about this change, particularly given that Ryan has played Constantine since 2014 when he starred in the short-lived NBC series Constantine, others are glad to see the character go. Still, others are just troubled by the appearance that Constantine's Legends departure is a return to Warner Bros. not permitting different versions of the same character to exist across different live-action projects at the same time since the character is reported to show up in the Justice League Dark universe in development at HBO Max.

Read on for how fans are reacting to the news of Constantine leaving DC's Legends of Tomorrow.