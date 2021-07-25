DC's Legends of Tomorrow Fans React to John Constantine Leaving Series
On Sunday, fans of DC's Legends of Tomorrow were hit with some surprising news. While actor Matt Ryan will remain on the fan-favorite The CW series heading into Season 7, his character John Constantine will not. It was announced that the current season of the series, Season 6, wraps up John's story and his time on the Waverider is coming to an end. While Ryan will remain in the new role of Dr. Gwyn Davies, an eccentric scientist from the early 20th century, who might be the team's only hope next season, fans are having mixed reactions to Constantine's departure.
"While John Constantine’s arc on the show is coming to an end in season six, Matt Ryan’s journey with the Legends is not over," executive producer Phil Klemmer told fans while making the announcement.
"As everyone who loves him knows, in the end, John Constantine will walk his path alone," Ryan told fans. "The time has come for John to part ways with the Legends, and for me to part ways with John. I'm really excited to be creating this new role on the show and having some fun with it — discovering how this new character fits in and causes some trouble for the Legends."
On social media, DC fans have been weighing in about the Constantine news. While many are sad about this change, particularly given that Ryan has played Constantine since 2014 when he starred in the short-lived NBC series Constantine, others are glad to see the character go. Still, others are just troubled by the appearance that Constantine's Legends departure is a return to Warner Bros. not permitting different versions of the same character to exist across different live-action projects at the same time since the character is reported to show up in the Justice League Dark universe in development at HBO Max.
Read on for how fans are reacting to the news of Constantine leaving DC's Legends of Tomorrow.
Rather the actor leave than just not play Constantine
prevnext
Matt is great, but if he is not going to play Constantine I Rather have him leave the Show😬— Juan Pedro (@DrakeWayne2248) July 25, 2021
One of the good characters
prevnext
We don’t need human Gideon full-time & Constantine was one of the good characters left here. Jfc, what has this show become?? 🤧— ↞ S&L Fan ↠ (@kryptonxflash) July 25, 2021
This sucks
prevnext
Not that I’ve watched Legends in years, but this sucks. Matt Ryan was practically born to play Constantine. Also, so shitty that they’re like, “LeTs MaKe a NeW ConStaNtiNe sHoW” when they had a perfectly good one years ago, and cancelled it!!! 😒🤬 https://t.co/FjUTySYvqn— Ꭺ𝔰𝔥𝔞 (@Pinkcess_Ash) July 25, 2021
So annoying
prevnext
This is so fucking annoying. Matt plays a fantastic Constantine. This is literally just Warner Bros. on their “this character can’t be on TV & in films” bullshit AGAIN. https://t.co/9hGAnQqXAy— Colethewolf (@Colethewolf) July 25, 2021
Tired of this
prevnext
I love Ryan as Constantine, but IMO, the LoT Constantine was far too hobbled and watered down. And as much as I enjoyed LoT in the beginning, I'm growing tired of the revolving door of characters and the odd storyline choices that have taken me out of the action. https://t.co/2vFwRwN6pP— Rachael Sinclair 🎨 (@SinclairArt) July 25, 2021
Please don't kill him off
prevnext
the rest of s6 looks so freaking intense for John!! I'll miss the heck outta him 😭— Alasia (@Just_Alasia) July 25, 2021
but hopefully he gets to at least walk away alive.
I s2g if they kill him off, I will break. simply shatter right then and there I- 😭#MattRyan #Constantine #JohnConstantine #LegendsOfTomorrow pic.twitter.com/CGmn6KIdYK
Never ready to say goodbye
prevnext
We got the NBC show, then it got canceled. Then we got John on Arrow and I was so fucking happy. And then he joined LOT. And of course that Lucifer/Constantine scene in the crossover.
I'll never be ready to say goodbye to John Constantine for good 😭😭😭— Vale 🇮🇹 (@Vale_391) July 25, 2021
Just glad Matt Ryan is still on the show
prevnext
I’m honestly so happy about this because I’m so over Constantine, but Matt seems like a lovely guy and I didn’t want to wish him out of a job. 😂— Fiona 🌐 (@DrDintheHouse) July 25, 2021
Are there any comics characters left?
prevnext
Constantine is literally the only character on the show that still resembles their comicbook counterpart.
How is this "DC's" Legends of Tomorrow anymore??? https://t.co/CDIFqhzYS2— Connor 🏹🎯🚗😎 (@Exitoverhere) July 25, 2021
Good riddance
prev
anyway Legends version of John Constantine is ass lol good riddance— 𝔼ยᖇᎥⒶ𝐇 ⨂ (@hellblazerriah) July 25, 2021