Legends of Tomorrow Star Matt Ryan Breaks Silence on Leaving Constantine Role

✖

On Sunday, fans of DC's Legends of Tomorrow were hit with a big surprise when it comes to one of the series' most popular characters. During The CW series' Comic-Con@Home presentation, it was announced that while Matt Ryan will continue to appear on the series as a series regular in Season 7, he will not be portraying John Constantine. Instead, the actor will be taking on a new character as Constantine's journey comes to an end, but according to Ryan himself, he's excited to create his new role on the series.

Ryan explained to fans that in the end, Constantine walks his path alone and that he's looking forward to having fun with how his new character will fit in with the rest of the Legends.

"As everyone who loves him knows, in the end, John Constantine will walk his path alone," Ryan said. "The time has come for John to part ways with the Legends, and for me to part ways with John. I'm really excited to be creating this new role on the show and having some fun with it — discovering how this new character fits in and causes some trouble for the Legends."

Ryan has played the role of Constantine for some time. While he first appeared on Legends in a recurring role in the Season 3 episode "Beebo the God of War", Ryan has actually played the character since 2014 when he was cast as John Constantine for the short-lived NBC series, Constantine. He's also brought the character to Arrow and has lent his voice to Constantine in various animated films, including 2017's Justice League Dark, Constantine: City of Demons - The Movie, and Justice League Dark: Apokolips War.

As for who Ryan will be playing once his time as Constantine ends, it was announced that his new character will be Dr. Gwyn Davies. Davies is described as an eccentric scientist from the early 20th century who might be the team's only hope next season, though at this time it is not yet clear exactly what the team will face in Season 7. Production on Season 7 has already begun and series co-showrunner Keto Shimizu recently revealed that the title of the Season 7 premiere is "The Bullet Blondes" while the second episode of the season is titled "The Need for Speed".

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. Season 6 is currently airing. Season 7 will debut on Wednesday, October 13.

What do you think about Constantine leaving the Waverider and Matt Ryan taking on a new character? Let us know in the comments.