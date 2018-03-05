‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ Clip Reveals The Fire Totem

The CW has released a scene from “No Country for Old Dads,” tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow.

As fans might recall, at the end of last week’s “The Curse of the Earth Totem,” Ray was captured by Damien and Nora Darhk after coming to save Nora’s life after using the anti-magic gun against her. However, it seems like the Darhk’s have a specific purpose for capturing Ray. Check out the scene in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the scene, Nora is wearing Amaya’s Anansi Totem, but she can’t make it work. Kuasa explains that wielding a totem requires far more than just the act of wearing it — one has to have a “selfless” reason to bear the totem. While that doesn’t seem to go over well with Nora, Damien is excited. Having stolen the fragments of the Fire Totem from the Detroit Museum, he’s interested in bearing that totem himself once its put back together again. When Kuasa notes that it would take an incredibly brilliant person to do that, everyone turns to look at Ray.

Of course, nothing is every that straightforward on Legends. Thanks to the episode’s official synopsis, we know that Ray will try to use the situation to his advantage and that Ray and Nora will find themselves working together in 1960’s East Germany to fix the Fire Totem. However, that too will be complicated when they encounter a younger, deadlier Damien Darhk.

If that wasn’t enough for tonight’s episode, Wally West will officially come on board the Waverider in tonight’s episode as well. In an exclusive clip provided to ComicBook.com, Wally and Rip Hunter show up on the Waverider, but despite audience excitement at seeing Kid Flash joining up with the Legends, not everyone is excited about the pair simply showing up uninvited — especially with Rip more or less forcing Wally onto them.

“As a person, I love Keiynan so, so much,” Tala Ashe, who plays Zari, said of her new co-star. “I can’t overstate how wonderful he is how grateful I am for his energy. Whenever someone new joins the show, it’s an exciting new energy.”

But while Ashe is excited, Zari might not be so excited about Wally’s presence.

“You’ll actually see Zari and Wally clash,” Ashe said. “By the end of Episode 3×11, Zari is like, ‘Okay, these team members are my family,’ and then this new guy comes in and it’s like, ‘Who is this guy?!’ He’s very over-eager, and he’s shiny and happy, which is not Zari’s vibe. There’s actually a really fun episode, coming up, where you’re gonna see Wally and Zari solve crimes together, and their differences will be highlighted. But I think, ultimately, there is an echoing of her own brother in Wally and I hope that actually gets explored more as we go.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.