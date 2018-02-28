‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Wally West Joins the Team in “No Country for Old Dads” Photos

The CW has released new photos for “No Country of Old Dads”, the upcoming thirteenth episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season.

The photos, which you can check out in our gallery below, settle a sort of burning question amongst Legends fans — when exactly Wally West/Kid Flash (Keiynan Lonsdale) would be officially joining the team. While some had speculated that Rip Hunter would bring him on board the Waverider in next week’s episode, “The Curse of the Earth Totem”, it looks like that will happen in this episode instead.

The idea of Wally making the jump from Flash to Legends has been kicking around in fans’ minds for quite a while now, especially after Wally briefly appeared in Legends‘ season three premiere. Following the departure of both halves of Firestorm – Martin Stein (Victor Garber) and Jax Jackson (Franz Drameh) — those involved with the show hinted that an existing Arrowverse character would be joining the show, with Wally being floated as one of the main theories.

A little over a month ago, Lonsdale was added to the show, and fans have been excited to see him join the team ever since. And while Wally hasn’t officially united with his new teammates yet, according to some of his Legends co-stars, Lonsdale bringing his Wally role onto the show will manifest in some interesting ways.

“Yeah, you know, I think that goes with the talent that Keiynan brings to his role and to this newly-forming — is it forming? — energy of him coming in to be a part of our show for a little bit,” Brandon Routh, who plays Ray Palmer/The Atom, told ComicBook.com last month. “I think for the most part, our writers are writing for us as a team and putting the team first. And if we can make poignant stories about cultural differences or religious differences, then we do. But if we can’t, then we are all working together on the team to solve history, which is I feel like a place that we can get to in the world, where we can understand that we all have differences but we can all talk person to person, human to human.”

Elsewhere, the episode will follow the Darhk family taking Ray Palmer/The Atom (Brandon Routh) hostage, a situation that will certainly be interesting to see.

TEAMWORK — When Damien (Neal McDonough) and Nora Darhk (guest star Courtney Ford) take Ray hostage they force him to try and fix the Fire Totem, but Ray (Brandon Routh) tries to use the power struggle between them to his advantage.

Ray and Nora find themselves working together in 1960’s East Germany in order to fix the totem, but soon come face to face with a younger and deadlier version of Damien Dahrk.

Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) seems to be taking positive steps in her personal life.

Dominc Purcell, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe and Keiynan Lonsdale also star.

Viet Nguyen directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “No Country For Old Dads” will air on March 5th.