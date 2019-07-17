DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Is Giving Caity Lotz’s Sara a Superpower in Season 5

Caity Lotz made her DC Comics debut in the second season of Arrow as Sara Lance, the love interest of Oliver Queen who seemingly died during the accident that marooned him on an island, making it a major twist that she had survived the ordeal. In the years since her debut, Sara became known as the White Canary, using her physical abilities to take down criminals. The character’s subsequent journey saw her death and ultimate resurrection, making her no stranger to supernatural events. The upcoming season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will see the character undergo a major change, as it will finally deliver White Canary a superpower.

“Sara will get a magical illness, which will turn into a superpower,” Lotz revealed to Entertainment Weekly. “She’ll learn how to make it a superhero power, which won’t necessarily be a good thing. It’s going to come with its challenges for sure.”

One of the appeals of Arrow in its early seasons was the ways in which it offered audiences a more grounded take on superheroes, finding more practical justifications for the abilities of its heroes and villains. After six years in the franchise, Lotz is thrilled to take her character’s abilities to a new level.

“I’m just really excited about having a superpower. I’m on a superhero show, and then all my friends are like, ‘What’s your power?’ I’m like, ‘I’m really good at martial arts.’ They’re like, ‘That’s not a power.’ ‘Dammit, you’re right. It’s not a power.’ So finally I get a power,” Lotz detailed. “It’s something where it’s kind of an illness and she’s going to learn how to turn it into something positive, which I think is really cool — taking a setback, something that’s difficult and challenging, and being able to kind of create alchemy with that and turn it into a positive. I think the negative part of the power [will affect] her personal life [more].”

Arrow may have been the flagship series in the world of The CW’s superhero shows, but series like The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow have allowed for more otherworldly events to occur.

“I thought I was bringing over the exact same character [from Arrow to Legends]. I was like, ‘Sara would never say that.’ But then it was like, ‘Oh, this is a different version of Sara. A way more lighthearted version,’” Lotz pointed out about her character’s evolution. “It was a difficult balance at first to have it still be her and yet fit the new show.”

She added, “It’s really fun. I like this new version of her. It’s fun to play the comedy instead of being so dark and tortured all of the time. This Sara gets to have a lot more fun.”

Season Five of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will debut in 2020.

