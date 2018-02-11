Celebrate ‘Legends Of Tomorrow’s Midseason Return With New Trailer

The CW has released a new promo for “Daddy Darhkest”, tomorrow’s midseason premiere of Legends of Tomorrow.

The highly-anticipated episode will see DCTV fan-favorite John Constantine (Matt Ryan) joining forces with the team, who are tasked with helping stop an exorcism. And it seems like Ryan, who played the role in NBC’s Constantine series, the animated movie Justice League Dark, and an episode of Arrow, was a welcomed addition to the Waverider.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ve gotten to work with Matt before on Arrow, although I think I was possessed pretty much the whole time,” Legends star Caity Lotz said during a set visit last year. “He’s a fabulous actor; we had so much fun on set. I think Sara — he’s this really cocky guy who thinks he’s the s—t, and I think Sara kind of throws him for a loop because he thinks he’s so impressive, but then she…takes everybody down. I think they’re friends — they like each other.”

Constantine appearing on Legends has been on many fans’ wish list for quite some time, with even the show’s executive producers campaigning for it early on. Now that it’s finally happening, those involved with “Daddy Darhkest” are hoping that it meets fans’ expectations.

“It did feel like a Constantine episode in a way,” Ryan recently told ComicBook.com. “Getting to do the exorcisms again is great, because in the Arrow episode there’s only a little bit of the spells and things, and there was quite a bit of that [in Legends] and it did feel like he was driving the episode.”

“It was surprisingly darker than I thought it was going to be, which was great.” Ryan continued. “I thought the tone of it was quite dark compared to what I’ve seen of previous episodes. I thought that was great, and that Constantine fitted right into that.”

Legends of Tomorrow returns on Monday, February 12th, at 8/7c on The CW.