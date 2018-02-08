‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Goes ‘Groundhog Day’ in “Here I Go Again” Photos

The CW has released new photos for “Here I Go Again”, the upcoming eleventh episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season.

The episode will see Zari Tomaz (Tala Ashe) dealing with a unique predicament, as she’s stuck in a time loop to save the rest of her team from dying in an explosion. Judging by the photos, which you can check out in our gallery below, this time loop will begin while the team is stuck in disco-era outfits, something that is sure to result in amusing moments.

Videos by ComicBook.com

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7207]

Keeping Zari company will be Gideon — but not just Gideon the shipboard computer; this will be one of those rare episodes where Amy Pemberton shows up to give physical form to the ship’s AI.

“In this one, all the cast are frozen, so I don’t get to interact with them,” Pemberton told reporters during a set visit last year. “The last episode I did was with Arthur and Caity a lot. This one’s mostly with Tala. Everyone else is kind of frozen and she’s just observing what’s going on.”

“I was warned by the writers’ room. ‘You’re going to be in every single scene,’” said Ashe during a Q&A late last year.

“…And every single scene, you’re going to have to do eight different ways!” Executive producer Phil Klemmer ended for her.

The episode is being referred to as Legends’ answer to Groundhog Day, while also taking inspiration from the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode “Cause and Effect.” You can check out the official synopsis below.

After the team returns from a mission, Zari (Tala Ashe) finds herself trapped in a time loop that results in the Waverider blowing up over and over again. Zari soon begins to suspect that the answer to stop what is happening might lie hidden among her fellow shipmates’ secrets. But in investigating them she starts to understand her place on the team.

Ben Bray directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Morgan Faust.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW beginning February 12. “Here I Go Again” will debut on February 19.