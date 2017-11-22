‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Dominic Purcell on Heatwave’s [SPOILER]

Legends of Tomorrow took fans to the jungles of Vietnam in tonight’s episode, and brought together a pretty surprising family reunion along the way.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow, “Welcome to the Jungle”, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This week’s episode saw the team tracking down Flash villain Gorilla Grodd, who had re-emerged as an anachronism in the Vietnam War. In the process, the team crossed paths with Dick Rory, the father of Mick Rory/Heatwave (Dominic Purcell).

“I think this is the first time this season where we get Rory’s… we get to see some character stuff, some real deep stuff from Rory,” Purcell revealed during a recent set visit.

As it turns out, this reunion will have quite an impact on Mick, whose childhood – and pyromaniac tendencies – has only briefly been explored in Season One. But in the process, it should provide fans with a unique side of the fan favorite.

“And so he’s starting to unwind a little, certainly in this episode,” Purcell continued. “He meets his father, and so there’s beautiful moments there. For me personally, it was a great experience, just doing some emotional work.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.