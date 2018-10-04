‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Season 4 Premiere Synopsis Released

The CW has released a synopsis for “The Virgin Gary”, the season four premiere episode of Legends of Tomorrow.

As previous photos and details about the episode have hinted, things will take a decidedly magical direction, as the Legends attempt to defeat their first “magical fugitive” by traveling back to Woodstock. You can check out the episode below.

“IT’S ALL MAGICAL — After the Legends defeated Mallus and wiped the final anachronism from time, they find themselves in unfamiliar territory with the Time Bureau. All that changes when Constantine (Matt Ryan) informs Sara (Caity Lotz) of a new magical threat that leads the team to Woodstock. Constantine thinks he knows how to defeat the new threat, but will need the help of the team and their special klepto talents to help with his spell.

Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) go on an adventure leaving Nate facing someone from his past. Brandon Routh, Tala Ashe and Jes Macallan also star.

Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Grainne Godfree.”

Fans will surely fill in the blanks as to how zany that plot could get, and to how exactly the team will try to defeat these “magical fugitives”.

“It’s a combo [of original and established creatures].” co-showrunner Keto Shimizu explained to ComicBook.com. “There will be some that will be very, vary familiar, but of course with a Legends spin, so not quite the creature you’re familiar with but our version of that creature. And then we will do some deep dives into some more obscure creatures, and of course in order to battle this new type of threat, which none of us are magical ourselves, none of us know how to battle these things, we enlist the help of a certain warlock to come join us and help us in that crusade.”

“Ironically it made it much darker,” co-showrunner Phil Klemmer echoed in a later interview. “It made it much more morally ambiguous. When you’re trying to fix history, you can argue about how it needs to be done but you have to fix it. With magical creatures, you’re asking big questions like do they belong in our world? Is this really our world to police? We spent a ridiculous amount of time debating morality for a show that’s a time-traveling action comedy. Is it fair to put a Minotaur in a cage at the Time Bureau? None of these things exist, but we’re asking if a Minotaur has a soul and conscience.”

“The Virgin Gary” will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.