‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 4 Will Explore One of Constantine’s Ex-Boyfriends

John Constantine (Matt Ryan) is about to have a larger role on Legends of Tomorrow, and it sounds like he will bring a bit of baggage along with him.

In a recent report from TVLine, it was revealed that Legends plans to establish a former relationship of Constantine, which presumably took place between the events of NBC’s Constantine and the character’s Arrowverse debut. While details on that past relationship are relatively slim, the relationship will reportedly be with a man, and have some sort of tragic undertones that still haunt Constantine to this day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For fans who have been following Ryan’s portrayal of the DC Comics demonologist – and who have been hoping to see the character’s bisexuality accurately represented onscreen – this will surely be some good news. And of course, some will surely speculate about which character could be Constantine’s former lover, and if it’s someone that television audiences have already met.

This is just the latest example of why Constantine fans will be hyped for Legends’ latest season, especially considering the series’ unique approach to the character.

“I had not really realized the fervor of [Constantine’s] fandom,” showrunner Phil Klemmer told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I sort of accidentally discovered it. Honestly, we put him on the show just because we wanted him on the show. There’s no cynical calculation of trying to accumulate somebody else’s fans. I think we have fun with our characters. Having Tala Ashe on the show…she’s cool. If I just needed an adjective to describe her, she is a cool lady. I feel the same way about Constantine and Matt. We wanted just a counterpoint to our Legends….Personally, I can’t imagine Constantine having quarters on the Waverider. I want to keep him Constantine. I don’t want to ever have a scene of him having to do his laundry because to me, guys like Constantine, they always have clean clothes. Who knows where they come from? I don’t want to see that scene.”

“There’s always other elements of the character, and it’s great, but we can bring those to the fore in this show.” Ryan said in a recent convention appearance. “That’s one thing I love about John is, he has so much going on and there’s so much more to explore that keeps you interested, and how they make of it in the character, as well. Because there are all these weird story lines that are being written over the years, that people always draw on them.”

Are you excited to see Constantine’s backstory come to fruition on Legends of Tomorrow? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, which is titled “The Virgin Gary”, will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.