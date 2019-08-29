Caity Lotz Starts Production on Legends of Tomorrow Episode She Is Directing

Legends of Tomorrow‘s fifth season won’t premiere for a while, but series star Caity Lotz is sharing a pretty epic behind-the-scenes look at one of the new episodes. On Thursday, Lotz took to social media to share the title page for the season’s fifth episode, which she will be directing. The episode will be titled “Mortal Kahnbat”, which we can only hope is some sort of homage to Genghis Khan, who was briefly teased at the end of Season 4’s finale.

MORTAL KAHNBAT!!!!! 👊Today is the first day of Production for the first episode of television I will direct. Can’t even begin to express my gratitude to Phil and the Legends writers, Greg Berlanti, CW and Warner Brothers for this opportunity. Now let’s go do this!!! pic.twitter.com/qsD1jlOjDX — Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) August 29, 2019

Lotz recently graduated from the Warner Bros. Television Group’s Directors’ Workshop. She is just the latest Arrowverse actress to direct this season, with Arrow‘s Katie Cassidy Rodgers, The Flash‘s Danielle Panabaker, and Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist all set to helm episodes of their respective shows.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Directing isn’t the only new milestone that Legends’ fifth season will bring for Lotz, as her character, Sara Lance/White Canary, is expected to get some sort of superpower through precarious circumstances.

“Sara will get a magical illness, which will turn into a superpower,” Lotz revealed in an interview last month. “She’ll learn how to make it a superhero power, which won’t necessarily be a good thing. It’s going to come with its challenges for sure.”

“I’m just really excited about having a superpower. I’m on a superhero show, and then all my friends are like, ‘What’s your power?’ I’m like, ‘I’m really good at martial arts.’ They’re like, ‘That’s not a power.’ ‘Dammit, you’re right. It’s not a power.’ So finally I get a power,” Lotz detailed. “It’s something where it’s kind of an illness and she’s going to learn how to turn it into something positive, which I think is really cool — taking a setback, something that’s difficult and challenging, and being able to kind of create alchemy with that and turn it into a positive. I think the negative part of the power [will affect] her personal life [more].”

What do you think of Lotz stepping behind the camera for the newest season of Legends of Tomorrow? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Legends of Tomorrow‘s fifth season will begin on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 9/8c on The CW.