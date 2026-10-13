Batman Casting Rumor Reveals When Bruce Wayne Will Debut in the DCU & It’s Sooner Than We Thought

Who is playing Batman in the DC Universe (DCU) has been one of the biggest questions that fans have had for James Gunn, and it might be time to answer that question. While Gunn still hasn’t confirmed the casting, there are new rumors that the identity of Batman will be revealed in next year’s Man of Tomorrow movie. That movie is all about Superman and Lex Luthor being forced to team up to protect the planet from Brainiac. What happens next has remained a mystery, but most fans have assumed a third Superman movie was coming, possibly with a villain like Mongul. Now it appears that the first DCU Batman movie might come sooner than expected.

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According to scooper James Mack, the actor playing Batman will be introduced either at the end of the movie or in the post-credits. He also reports that this will directly set up The Brave and the Bold, the announced DCU movie that will feature Batman and Damian Wayne’s Robin. Of course, nothing should be taken as fact until James Gunn announces or confirms it himself.

HUGE RUMOR | The actor playing the DCU Batman will be revealed in 'Man of Tomorrow'



Bruce Wayne appears at the end or in the post-credits scene, directly setting up 'The Brave and the Bold'



(@JamesMackwl) pic.twitter.com/IoFpR9NNEr — Superman Saga News (@SuperSagaNews) October 13, 2026

What the Batman Rumors Mean for the DCU

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

If this happens at the end of Man of Tomorrow, that will be a big deal. However, a post-credit scene would be very different for the DCU. James Gunn has not used his post-credits to tease future movies before in the DCU, bucking the trend that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has used so well. Superman had two post-credit scenes, and both were just for fun. One had Krypto and Superman, and the other had Superman and Mr. Terrific trading quips. Supergirl had no post-credit scene at all. The MCU has a ton of post-credit scenes that didn’t go anywhere, and Gunn has avoided that until now. If this rumor is true, things might be changing in the DCU.

This is also surprising since Gunn had said he would not start production on the DCU Batman movie until Matt Reeves is finished with his sequel to The Batman because he didn’t want to “cloud the Batsphere.” With Reeves recently stepping back for personal reasons and The Batman: Part II on hold for now, there is no telling whether that sequel will get pushed back again. If Gunn introduces his version of Bruce Wayne either at the end of Man of Tomorrow or in a post-credit scene, it could put pressure on Reeves to finish his movie, or the DCU might have no choice but to move on despite that franchise being unfinished.

The Brave and the Bold was announced all the way back in 2023 when James Gunn said it would be part of Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. With Reeves’ Batman sequel constantly getting pushed back, it seemed this movie wasn’t going to come anytime soon. The film was originally supposed to be about Bruce Wayne’s Batman and Damian Wayne’s Robin, and while Gunn has said that the script ideas have changed since then, that is still the expected lineup for the movie. If Bruce Wayne debuts in next year’s Man of Tomorrow, could The Brave and the Bold be on the way sooner than expected too? With Gunn seemingly getting the stamp of approval after the Skydance acquisition of Warner Bros., that could be the case.

What are your thoughts on Bruce Wayne possibly showing up in Man of Tomorrow? Let us know what you think in the comments below.