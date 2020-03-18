Legends of Tomorrow Star Caity Lotz Released Her Directorial Debut Free Online

Earlier today, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz released Twin Turbo, a short film that marks her debut as a writer and director, for free on Vimeo, where fans can watch and download it. The film stars Lotz’s Legends co-star Maisie Richardson-Sellers alongside Domique Domingo (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Hit the Floor). In Twin Turbo, the pair are on a road trip to Vegas when they make a pit stop and end up chloroformed and kidnapped by a pair of local men. Pretty quickly, it becomes apparentl that the only way out of their situation goes through their captors.

Unsurprisingly given that it’s from Lotz, the short is big on action, friendship, and girl power — all things that have marked her time in the spotlight as part of the Arrowverse. She followed up the movie’s online debut with a brief Q&A on Instagram.

“The beautiful thing about being an artist is being able to entertain people and bring them some joy, especially in times like this,” Lotz tweeted. “So here’s a link to the short film I wrote and directed where you can download it for free!”

You can check it out below.

TWIN TURBO from caity Lotz on Vimeo.

The short, which was filmed about a year ago, initially debuted at a special screening in November, but this the first time that it is broadly available for a large audience.

Lotz joined Arrow in the show’s second season, playing “the Canary,” a kind of proto-version of Black Canary. Eventually she would hand the Black Canary identity off to her sister Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and would herself die and come back as the White Canary, the identity she still uses to this day on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. She was one of the original cast members on that series, along with Dominic Purcell and Brandon Routh. Routh and his wife Courtney Ford, who joined the series in its third season, appeared in their final episode last night.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers joined Legends in the show’s second season, playing the character of Amaya, a Justice Society member and the Golden Age version of Vixen. She remained with the Legends for two seasons but ultimately returned to the past at the end of season three. Richardson-Sellers managed to stay on board by playing a shapeshifter, who transformed into Amaya briefly to mess with the team but who got “stuck” in that look by Constantine.

New episodes of Legends of Tomorrow originally scheduled for the next two weeks have been delayed. It is expected that they will return on April 7 and air at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesdays following The Flash on The CW.