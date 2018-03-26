‘Legends of Tomorrow’: What Are the Six Totems?

This season on Legends of Tomorrow, the heroes are fighting the most challenging foe they’ve faced yet — a demon named Mallus who is on the verge of escaping his prison and unleashing unendurable pain on the world.

It’s a terrifying prospect with Mallus being such a threat that even those in charge of protecting the timeline, Rip Hunter’s (Arthur Darvill) Time Bureau, were too scared to speak his name. However, Mallus isn’t unstoppable. Centuries ago, the six tribes of Zambesi used totems to imprison the demon beyond the astral plane and far from the real world. While rifts in the fabric of time threaten to release Mallus into the world again, it’s those totems that can lock him back into his prison for good.

Audiences were introduced to one of those totems last season, Amaya Jiwe’s (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) Anansi totem that allows her to summon the spirit of any animal that has ever lived is one of the six. A second totem, the Air Totem, was introduced when Zari Tomaz (Tala Ashe) joined the team this season, and now, as the show gets closer to the season finale, the remaining four totems have been accounted for. But what are the specific totems and what do they do? We have a brief explanation of each of the six totems of Zambesi to help you out — as well as our theory as to which Legend will bear each totem when the big fight to stop Mallus goes down.

Anansi (Spirit) Totem

The totem we know the most about, the Anansi totem, allows the bearer to tap into the life force — or spirit — of any animal that has ever lived. This allows the bearer to harness that animal’s abilities. Said to have been created by the trickster god, Anansi, for the warrior named Tantu, the Anansi totem has been in Amaya’s family for generations.

Under Amaya’s control, the Anansi totem has been shown to give the bearer some impressive powers. On Legends Amaya has used it to channel various animals, including a Tyrannosaurus rex which she was able to communicate with via the totem during an adventure to prehistoric times.

Currently, the Anansi totem is in the possession of Nora Darhk and is being used in support of the demon Mallus.

Fire Totem

The Fire Totem grants its bearer the ability to wield the elemental force of fire and, like all of the totems, was believed to be lost. However, in CW Seed’s animated series Vixen, the Fire Totem was rediscovered by Adam Macalester and put on display in the Detroit Museum of Natural History. It was then stolen by General Benatu Eshu, a former warlord and Zambesi ambassador, who threatened to burn down the city of Detroit unless the Anansi Totem was surrendered to him. Eshu was ultimately defeated, but the Fire Totem was broken into pieces in the process.

Later, Damien Darhk stole the shards of the Fire Totem, but Wally West in turn stole it from Darhk and brought it onto the Waverider. After being repaired by Ray Palmer, Mick Rory was able to wield its power to help save Sara Lance from Mallus. Mick is now the bearer of the Fire Totem and is allied with the side opposing Mallus.

Air Totem

As its name would suggest, the Air Totem grants the bearer the ability to control the elemental power of air — including the ability to fly.

The history of the Air Totem is largely unknown, though on Legends it’s revealed that the totem somehow found its way to Behrad Tomaz, brother of Zari, who used it to fight A.R.G.U.S. in a dystopian future. Behrad was killed by A.R.G.U.S. and the totem was taken, but Zari — with the Legends unwitting help — stole the totem back. While Zari briefly lost the totem to Nora Darhk, who used it to resurrect her father, Damien, she regained it and is the current bearer. Zari is aligned with the side opposing Mallus.

Earth Totem

Granting its bearer the powers of the Earth itself — especially over plants and vines — the Earth Totem came into the possession of the pirate Blackbeard in 1717. Blackbeard gave the totem as a gift to his lover Anne Queen, having mistaken it for a giant emerald. Unfortunately, when the totem took Anne over, Backbeard panicked and shot her in the head. Later, while trying to locate the totems for Mallus, Damien Darhk dug up Anne and the totem. The totem in turn resurrected Anne before she was killed again when Damien snapped her neck.

While it was the Darhks who found the Earth Totem, the Legends managed to get it away from them, and it is currently in their possession on the Waverider.

Water Totem

Granting its bearer the ability to control water, the Water Totem made its way to a collector in Star City where Amaya’s granddaughter, Kuasa, stole it. When Benatu Eshu attempted to take the Anansi Totem from Kuasa’s sister Mari McCabe, Kuasa attempted to fight him with it. However, with Eshu using the Fire Totem, Kuasa was soon overpowered and killed, the totem destroyed in the process.

Later, though, Kuasa was resurrected by followers of Mallus, and when she was, the totem had merged with Kuasa completely, giving her the totem’s powers without need for it to be physically there. Kuasas currently is the Water Totem, and is on the side of Mallus.

Death Totem

The last totem is the Death Totem which grants its bearer dominion over the dead — including the ability to raise them.

Historically, the Death Totem belonged to the lost sixth tribe of Zambesi which was driven insane by its power, leading it to side with Mallus. After the tribe was defeated, the Death Totem was stricken from history and lost, partly because of its strong link to the demon.

The Death Totem eventually found its way into the guitar of a young Elvis Presley where it allowed him to communicate with the ghost of his late twin brother and enhanced his musical talent. The Legends located the Death Totem when it caused an aberration in raising the dead in Memphis and preventing Elvis from becoming the King of Rock and Roll. The Legends collected the totem, saved rock music, and secured the powerful object on the Waverider until Sara was lured into wearing it and was, briefly, possessed by Mallus.

A Fire Totem-bearing Mick Rory stopped Mallus and the Death Totem was secured again. It is in possession of the Legends.

Who Will Bear the Totems?

Provided the Legends gain possession of all six totems — except for the Water Totem, which theoretically can’t be separated from Kuasa — here is who on the team is most likely to wield them.

Anansi (Spirit) Totem: Amaya, as she was the original bearer of the totem on the show.

Air Totem: Zari, as it is currently in her possession.

Fire Totem: Considering Mick has always been obsessed with fire and his code name is Heat Wave, he seems like a perfect fit for the Fire Totem. He’s already done a great job wielding it.

Earth Totem: Nate seems like the best option for this totem given that he already has elemental powers — turning to steel.

Death Totem: Among the Legends, Sara is the best suited to bear the Death Totem. While this is a risky scenario as Mallus used the Death Totem to possess Sara, the team captain also showed that she had the ability to resist Mallus. It makes her uniquely capable of wielding the totem to defeat him for good.

Who do you think will wield the totems? Let us know in comments!

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.