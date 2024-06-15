Creature Commandos Confirms Major Change to One Character

A new era of DC storytelling is almost upon us, when James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe kicks off this December with Creature Commandos. The animated series is set to introduce a new team of lovable and bizarre DC misfits — and apparently, that will involve somewhat of a design change for one character. According to Variety's reporting of Creature Commandos' presentation at the Annecy Animation Festival, it was confirmed that The Bride (Indira Varma) will have a slightly different character design than her comic counterpart.

While she boasts four arms in many of her comic appearances, she will have two in Creature Commandos, in part to help the practicality of translating her into both animation and live-action. Created by Grant Morrison and Doug Mahnke, The Bride boasts a romantic history with Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour), and often operates as an agent of the secret organization S.H.A.D.E.

Who Are DC's Creature Commandos?

Initially created by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in Weird War Tales #93, the Creature Commandos are a crop of human-monster hybrids who carry out military actions for the government. The roster of the television adaptation will include The Bride, Eric Frankenstein, Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), Dr. Nina Mazursky (Zoë Chao), Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk), G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn), and Weasel (Sean Gunn).

The series will also star Anya Chalotra as Circe, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, and Steve Agee as John Economos.

Will the Creature Commandos Appear in Live-Action?

It has already been confirmed that the cast of Creature Commandos will reprise their roles in live-action, with characters confirmed to appear in Gunn's Superman movie in the summer of 2025, and Grillo to reprise his role as Rick Flag Sr. in the upcoming second season of Peacemaker. In a string of interviews last year, Harbour played coy about the prospect of potentially appearing as his character in that new context.

"it's a very interesting take on Frankenstein, because one of the great things about Frankenstein is he was sort of raised to be this erudite model of a man, and he still has this weird inhuman rage and confusion within him," Harbour teased in an interview with Happy, Sad, Confused earlier this year. "So it was a great character to play. It's very funny. And James is just such an incredible guy. I've always wanted to work for him, and I suppose in terms of building this universe there's a lot of opportunity for these characters to be all sorts of different iterations. There might be a live thing, there might be a cartoon, there might be whatever."

Creature Commandos will debut exclusively on Max in December.