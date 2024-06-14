Dan DiDio to Return to DC With New Anthology Story

DiDio is writing a story for October's DC's I Know What You Did Last Crisis.

Four years after exiting from his role as co-publisher, Dan DiDio is returning to the fold at DC. On Friday, as part of DC's October 2024 solicitations, the company revealed the first details surrounding the upcoming Halloween-themed one-shot DC's I Know What You Did Last Crisis #1. The 80-page anthology, which will feature previously-untold stories from DC's various line-wide events, counts DiDio among its writers.

The story in DC's I Know What You Did Last Crisis #1 will mark DiDio's first writing credit for DC since the publisher's most recent Metal Men maxiseries, which continued to be published following his departure as co-publisher in February of 2020. Since then, he has been involved with the Frank Miller Presents publishing company, and also been named an official special ambassador for the comic industry's Inkwell Awards.

What Is DC's I Know What You Did Last Crisis About?

DC'S I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST CRISIS #1

Written by DAN DiDIO, REX OGLE, DAVE WIELGOSZ, RACHEL PINNELAS, MATTHEW LEVINE, and others

Art by M.L. SANAPO, ADAM GRAPHITE, SID KOTIAN, WILL ROBSON, JORDI TARRAGONA, and others

Cover by DAN HIPP

Variant covers by EJIKURE and NICOLA SCOTT

$9.99 US | 80 pages | Prestige | Variant $9.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/2/24

In the blackest night, when the darkness feels infinite, the very fabric of the universe begins to tear…as every major crisis in DCU history rises once again! These eight chilling tales, set during the events of crises past, serve to warn you, dear reader: when in crisis, watch your back. In the fractured world of Flashpoint, Professor Pyg is stalking Gotham City's nightclubs, sniffing out victims! During Blackest Night, Scarecrow lurks outside a movie theater, recruiting new test subjects to perfect his fear toxin! Even heroes like Nightwing aren't safe when his death might just have the power to reverse the damage of Infinite Crisis! All these, plus new stories from Crisis on Infinite Earths, Millennium, Zero Hour, The Final Night, and Final Crisis are collected in DC's I Know What You Did Last Crisis, a deadly new horror anthology coming to haunt you this fall!

DC's I Know What You Did Last Crisis #1 will be released wherever comics are sold on October 2nd.