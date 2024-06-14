MultiVersus Tie-In Comic Announced by DC

MultiVersus and DC are collaborating on a new comic that will tie into the hit video game. Gamers have been enjoying the return of MultiVersus in May, after its lengthy break following the early access almost a year ago. MultiVersus brings your favorite Warner Bros. properties together in a kinetic, fun fighting game, and is adding new characters for fans to play with. Something else that makes MultiVersus appealing is it's entirely free-to-play, meaning anyone with a PlayStation or Xbox video game console or PC can get in on the fun. Now as an added bonus, comic book readers can enjoy MultiVersus as well.

DC announced MultiVersus: Collision Detected, a tie-in comic to Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games' hit platform fighter. Written by Bryan Q. Miller with art by Jon Sommariva, MultiVersus: Collision Detected brings the DC Universe and the many worlds of MultiVersus together, with Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman meeting Bugs Bunny while investigating "the star child" and "the witch." One can imagine other heroes and villains from the DC Universe and from MultiVersus colliding, hence the "Collision" in the comic's title. This isn't the first time that DC has released a tie-in comic to a video game, having collaborated with Epic Games on Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point back in 2021.

MultiVersus boss shares news on updates and new features

Player First Games co-founder and MultiVersus director Tony Huynh joined the game's official social media accounts to share some of the updates players can expect to see in the game's future.

"Morning MVPs, a quick note on Character and Battle Pass Tokens," Huynh wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "You'll be prompted to use these first, before you can get Characters & Battle Passes using other currencies. Your Character and Battle Pass Tokens stash will remain available until you've utilized them. Keep in mind, this shouldn't limit your ability to obtain characters & Battle Passes."

The statement was met with additional feedback in the replies, to which Huynh addressed on his personal account. "Thanks you for the feedback! The team is hard at work on it," he said. "Some of the missing settings and features from the open beta are incoming, team colors, end of game stats, swapping side and neutral attack, adjustable input buffer settings, etc." The statement wraps up by mentioning more information will be coming soon.

What is MultiVersus: Collision Detected about?

The description of MultiVersus: Collison Detected reads, "Bruce Wayne, Diana Prince, and Clark Kent each wake in a cold sweat, troubled by strange dreams they've had about 'the rabbit,' 'the star child,' and 'the witch.' Their investigation into these enigmatic visions brings them to unexpected locales and unusual characters, but none more unusual than the mysterious "rabbit" from their dreams as they find themselves face-to-face with the one and only Bugs Bunny. What the heck is going on here? And who in the name of the Multiverse are 'the star child' and 'the witch'? The hit video game spills from your screen and into the DCU, and it's bringing a whole lot of friends from some of your favorite universes with it!"

Covers for MultiVersus: Collison Detected can be found below. The issue goes on sale September 18th.