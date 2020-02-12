Legends of Tomorrow EP Says The Writers Still Talk About Hawkman and Hawkgirl

While DC’s Legends of Tomorrow struggled to find its voice in a first season that some fans will now say can be skipped entirely, two of the characters most central to that season — Hawkman and Hawkgirl — are apparently not completely off the writers’ radars. The season centered around protecting the Hawks from Vandal Savage, who gained immortality by murdering them each time they reincarnated for thousands of years. When Rip Hunter finally managed to put together a team of Legends that could put a stop to Savage, the Hawks decided to leave the team and head out into the wider world to explore what their new powers and identities meant, and whether they were really one another’s soulmates.

When Hawkwoman was announced as a supporting character on Krypton, it seemed like the final nail in the coffin of the Hawks ever showing up on Legends again, but Krypton — which is no longer on the air — never got around to using the character at all, meaning that Legends still has the most recent live-action adaptations of the heroes.

“I mean we talk about them an awful lot in the room,” Klemmer admitted, while offering no specific details.

In terms of other former cast members he would like to see return, Klemmer said that he would love to see more from the younger version of Martin Stein, who appeared in seasons one and three, played by Graeme McComb. He also admitted that tonight’s episode of Legends, which saw Mick Rory and the rest of the team head back to his high school for a reunion, presented a missed opportunity for comedy.

“You know the one I really, we kind of whiffed on, we do this, the next episode up is an ’80s slasher prom story, with Rory. And the thing we really messed up, I really would have loved Young Snart and Rory fresh out of juvie. That would have been a great story, but we whiffed it.”

Leonard Snart (Wentworth Miller) has been a periodic presence on Legends since his character’s death at the end of the first season. While he sacrificed himself to destroy the Vanishing Point (something that proved really inconvenient to the Paragons during “Crisis on Infinite Earths”) and complete his heroic arc, alternate versions of him have appeared since, including the Earth-X version in “Crisis on Earth-X” and a Gideon-like AI voiced by Miller that appeared during the Crisis.

At the end of season four of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Zari Tomaz (Tala Ashe) vanished from the team. This wasn’t a mystery to be solved or a devious plot, but rather the natural consequence of having made some positive changes to the present, changing the dystopian future that she comes from. Without the deaths of her parents and brother, Zari never became a totem bearer or joined the Legends, which means her brother Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) is now a Legend. With him on board, Ryan Choi (Osric Chau) fresh off the Crisis, and the knowledge that The Atom and Nora Darhk (Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford) are going to be leaving the series, it seems there’s a lot of shaking up to happen this year.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of The Flash. “Slay Anything” will debut tonight.