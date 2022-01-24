Little Caesars Reveals The Batman Calzony

Little Caesars has revealed its The Batman tie-in product, a riff on 2021’s Crazy Calzony the company is calling The Batman Calzony. Announced today, following the announcement of the revamp and more expensive Hot-N-Ready pizza earlier this month, Little Ceasers describes The Batman Calzony as “a one-of-a-kind new product.” According to the press release, The Batman Calzony combines calzone and pizza into a bat-shaped product with “buttery-tasting, calzone crust filled with garlic white sauce, cheese, and julienned pepperoni, combined with a pepperoni pizza and served with a side of Crazy Sauce.” The Batman Calzony debuts at Little Ceasers on Monday. It will cost customers $7.99.

“Anyone can now bring superhero vibes to pizza night by trying the new The Batman Calzony,” said Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars, in the press release. “It’s the most delicious part of our partnership with the upcoming film The Batman.”

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman sees Robert Pattinson introducing a new cinematic take on DC Comics’ Dark Knight. The cast also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

According to The Batman‘s official synopsis, “Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.

“When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.”

What do you think of The Batman Calzony? Let us know in the comments. The Batman opens in theaters on March 4th.