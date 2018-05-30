‘Lucifer’ to Air Two Bonus Episodes

FOX may have cancelled Lucifer, but fans will get at least two more episodes out of the series before it goes away for good.

FOX has announced that it will air two “bonus episodes” of Lucifer. The episodes were originally intended to be a part of the series’ fourth season. Since there are no longer plans for the show to have a fourth season, they will be aired independently.

The two bonus episodes of Lucifer will air back-to-back on Monday, May 28th at 8 pm ET on FOX, just two weeks after the show’s series finale.

The first episode is titled “Boo Normal.” The episode sees Lucifer and his team investigating the murder of a child psychiatrist while Ella is thinking about a childhood secret she’s been hiding. House alum Charlyne Yi as a special friend from Ella’s past who may actually be a ghost.

The second episode is titled “Once Upon a Time” and was directed by Lucifer cast member Kevin Alejandro. In the episode, Lucifer’s mom creates an alternate dimension where Lucifer and Chloe never met and Lucifer is granted his freedom of choice. The episode features the voice of Neil Gaiman, the co-creator of this version of Lucifer and author of American Gods, as the voice of God, who narrates this alternate universe fairy tale.

The episodes will air in the midst of a “Save Lucifer” campaign that hopes to find a new home for the series. So far, The CW has declined to come to the show’s rescue and no other networks or streaming services have volunteered.

In a previous interview, showrunner Joe Henderson offered a hint as to what was in store for Lucifer Season Four.

“As you saw in the finale, Chloe saw Lucifer’s devil face,” Henderson explained. “Finally, proof that Lucifer really is who he said he was. No turning back. Chloe knows the truth. So that was the big thrust of season 4 – exploring Chloe dealing with those ramifications, and how it affected her relationship with Lucifer. Both professionally and personally. Can you work with the Devil? Can you LOVE the devil?”

Are you happy to get two more episodes of Lucifer? Let us know what you think in the comments!

[H/T TV Line]