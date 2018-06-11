‘Lucifer’ Star Reveals the Drop Dead Date to Save the Show

Since FOX cancelled Lucifer after its recent third season, fans have worked hard with petitions and campaigns to save the beloved Vertigo Comics-inspired series. However, according to one of the series stars time is running out.

Lauren German, who plays Detective Chloe Decker in the series, appeared at Oz Comic-Con in Melbourne, Australia this weekend alongside costar Lesley-Ann Brandt (Mazikeen) and during the Lucifer panel told fans about how much the “#SaveLucifer” campaign means, but also let them know that there is only one more week before the show is gone for good.

“It’s beautiful. I can’t tell you guys how hard it is to hear that the show is ending and then she and I come out here and see all of you and then online the hashtags and the petitions being signed and the campaigns that are going,” German said. “We don’t know that stuff’s gonna happen. It just pops up and it’s just, you know it’s heartwarming, it’s amazing and I don’t know if all of you know basically you know Fox has cancelled us, so we won’t be happening on Fox, but there’s a chance that a streaming network might pick us up and that would have to happen by June 16th. It’s like we can’t contractually audition for anything until June 16th and then, sadly, we are free to go after that. So, we’re just praying, praying it happens.”

That so-called “drop dead” date for the series is like going to make fans of Lucifer very nervous while also causing them to redouble their efforts to save the series. Since word that FOX cancelled the series broke, fans have been tirelessly campaigning to save the show. Initially fans thought that The CW might make a good home for the series given its DC Comics-related roots as well as the fact that the network has Constantine — albeit via animated series on CW Seed and by adding Matt Ryan as a guest star on Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow before picking the actor and character up as a series regular for this fall. However, The CW’s president Mark Pedowitz said during upfronts that there were no plans to rescue Lucifer with Pedowitz explaining that the network was “Happy with what we have and there’s been no discussion about it”.

Fans have also been hopeful that the upcoming DC Universe streaming service or potentially even Netflix or Hulu could be an option for the series and while nothing appears to have come from that hope just yet, series star Tom Ellis did tell fans at MCM Comic Con London recently that fan efforts have led to discussions about the final fate of the show.

“Conversations have started happening as a result of the noise that you guys have been making so all I can say is thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Should efforts to find Lucifer a new home ultimately be unsuccessful fans will have the opportunity to own the complete third season — including the two bonus episodes aired Memorial Day weekend — on DVD and Blu-Ray in August. And as for the season-finale cliffhanger? Showrunner Joe Henderson has said that he’d be interested in resolving things in the pages of a comic book as well.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for information and updates on the campaign to save Lucifer.