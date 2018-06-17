‘Lucifer: The Complete Third Season’ Announced For Blu-Ray and DVD Release

Lucifer fans may be focused on efforts to find the cancelled FOX drama a home for its fourth season, but soon they will be able to enjoy the complete third and possibly final season of the series on DVD and Blu-Ray.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced today that Lucifer: The Complete Third Season will be coming to DVD and Blu-Ray on August 28. The release will include all 26 episodes of the third season — which itself includes the two “bonus” episodes “Boo Normal” and “Once Upon a Time” — along with a behind-the-scenes featurette and the 2017 Lucifer Comic-Con Panel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“From powerhouse producers Jerry Bruckheimer Television, we are excited to heat up your home entertainment centers with the next installment of the critically acclaimed series,” Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Senior Vice President, Television Marketing Rosemary Markson said in a press release. “Catch up on all 26 episodes from Season 3 with hours of frighteningly fun entertainment and frivolous adventures.”

Fans of the series will no doubt be happy to have the season on DVD in addition to Digital, which is currently available, though what they are really hoping for is a new home and fourth season for the series which stars Tom Ellis as Lucifer. The “Save Lucifer” campaign that is hoping to find a new home for the series is going strong, though thus far The CW has declined to come to the show’s rescue and no other networks or streaming services have come forward publicly with plans to save the series. However, Ellis is still hopeful while showrunner Joe Henderson recently told ComicBook.com that he’s open to resolving the season-finale cliffhanger in the pages of a comic book.

“It’s on my list of options,” Henderson said. “The only reason I’m hesitant is because they just relaunched the book. So, if that wasn’t happening, that would be a perfect Plan C. Since the book is happening, frankly, I don’t want to step on the new book. I would want to let that book launch and be its own, I’m sure wonderful, thing. But if down the line that becomes the only option, I would love to do it. I’m now a comic book writer, so the chance to write another comic would be really fun.”

Lucifer: The Complete Third Season will be available on DVD and Blu-Ray August 28.

As for the campaign to save Lucifer, stay tuned to ComicBook.com for information and updates.