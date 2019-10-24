Lucifer Reveals First Look at the Final Season’s ’40s-Themed Musical Episode

Lucifer is coming back for a fifth and final season, and in addition to promising that they will answer fans’ lingering questions about the nature of the show’s universe, executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich today offered up a new treat: first looks at a musical period piece, set in the ’40s, shot in black-and-white, and featuring alternate-universe takes on the Lucifer characters. Given series star Tom Ellis’s musical talent and his propensity for breaking into song in-character, fans have long wondered what it would take to get a musical episode, so the final season has made sure to deliver — with a twist.

What’s kind of funny is that Lucifer used to air on FOX before the broadcast network cancelled the series and it went to Netflix. That network actually had a remarkably similar episode on Bones, one of its longest-running procedural series. That episode — the show’s 200th, titled “200th in the 10th” — was a Hitchcock homage set in the ’50s rather than a film noir homage set in the ’40s, but everything else was pretty on point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Entertainment Tonight broke the news, reporting that the episode would see an alternate version of Lucifer and Mazikeen singing together in the ’40s. The rest of the cast are obviously there as well, although given the setting and the meta nature of the episode, none of the mortal characters are going to be the same people fans know from the series proper.

“I can’t tease too much! I would say on this episode, we take a trip down memory lane with Lucifer,” Ellis told the outlet during a set visit. “We tell a story that answers the question a lot of fans have been asking actually.”

You can see a photo from the episode below.

“It’s always fun to film the music stuff, you know?” the actor added. “It’s been a really nice element to the show that came in season one and [we’ve] sort of run with it since. But the nice thing is it’s not just Lucifer who sings these days.”

“We’re touching on a period where the language is different. What we’re wearing is different, the points of view are different and within that, it’s challenging because the audience knows the characters from season one,” Lesley Ann Brandt, who plays Mazikeen, told ET. “But I think episode four, you’re going to see the genesis of Maze and why she is the way she is.”

Back in May, Ellis told fans that he might release some of the music he plays on Lucifer, since there are no current plans to do so by the show’s producers.

“There is no official soundtrack for Lucifer,” Ellis told the audience, adding that “A lot of people are asking will there ever be a release of all the songs you do on the show? So I think I’m going to take this into my own hands and see if we can do something about it. That seems to be the way these days. Now that we have Spotify and streaming and things, we might just record them and put them out there.”

Recently, Ellis was spotted in Vancouver, with set spies claiming he was filming a scene for “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” The actor later denied the claim, saying that he was in town to visit a friend.

Lucifer‘s first four seasons are streaming now on Netflix. The fifth season is in production for a 2020 release.