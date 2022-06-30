Lucifer: The Sixth and Final Season Coming to Blu-ray and DVD

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced this week that Lucifer's sixth and final season will be released on DVD and Blu-ray in September. The series will also get a Complete Series box set on DVD, which features all 93 episode of the beloved DC/Vertigo adaptation. The fifth season just came out, and the sixth coming along not only completes the set, but gives Lucifans a chance to own a rarity: a physical release for a TV series that released originally on Netflix. Of course, it's a little different, since the series started on Fox and had releases for all the pre-Netflix seasons before the change.

Lucifer: The Sixth and Final Season will be released in stores -- and on DVD September 13, 2022, with Blu-rays avaialble on the Warner Archive website and online retailers who have Warner Archive ties, such as Amazon. Lucifer: The Complete Series is coming to DVD at the same time, priced at $112.99.

You can check out the official synopsis for the releases below:

In the sixth and final season of Lucifer, we close the chapter on our crime-solving Devil. With Los Angeles no longer the battleground for his angelic siblings, Lucifer's relationship with Chloe has never been stronger. Life is good. But if we know anything about this fallen angel, it's that his past always finds a way of catching up to him!

The series stars Tom Ellis (Rush, The Fades), Lauren German (A Walk To Remember), Kevin Alejandro (Parenthood), DB Woodside (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Lesley-Ann Brandt (Sparticus), Aimee Garcia (George Lopez) and Rachael Harris (The Good Wife). Based on the characters from DC created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg, Lucifer is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television in association with Warner Bros. Television. Developed by Tom Kapinos (Californication), the series is executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer (CSI franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean films), Jonathan Littman (The Amazing Race, CSI franchise), Joe Henderson (White Collar, Almost Human), Ildy Modrovich (CSI: Miami, Californication), KristiAnne Reed (CSI: Cyber), Jason Ning (The Expanse, Perception) and Tom Ellis.

SPECIAL FEATURES

Deleted Scenes

Gag Reel

DIGITAL

Lucifer: The Complete Sixth Season will be available to own September 12, 2022 on Digital. Digital purchase allows consumers to instantly stream and download to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital movies and TV shows are available from various digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu and others.

BASICS

Street Date: September 13, 2022

DVD Presented in 16x9 widescreen format

Audio – English (5.1)

Subtitles – English SDH

LUCIFER: THE SIXTH AND FINAL SEASON

DVD Price: $24.98 SRP ($29.98 in Canada)

3-Discs (3 DVD-9s)

Running Time: Feature: Approx. 600 Minutes

Enhanced Content: Approx. 10 Minutes

LUCIFER: THE COMPLETE SERIES

DVD Price: $112.99 SRP ($134.99 in Canada)

19 Discs (19 DVD 9's)

Running Time: Feature: Approx. 5,580 min

Enhanced Content: Approx. 150 mins