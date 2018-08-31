‘Lucifer’ Episode 403 Title Revealed

Production on Lucifer‘s highly-anticipated fourth season is underway, and now we know what the latest episode will be titled.

The Twitter account for Lucifer‘s Writers Room recently unveiled the title for episode 4×03, which is “O, Ye of Little Faith, Father”. You can check out their tweet – which showcases the first page of the episode’s script, below.

It’s anyone’s guess as to exactly what that title will mean, and whether it applies to Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) or some other character. In the pages of DC and Vertigo comics, Lucifer’s father is technically a manifestation of God dubbed “The Present”. Even Supernatural alum Mark Sheppard – who played Crowley, the king of hell – had to weigh in on this latest title.

Lucifer‘s latest season will see it making a jump to Netflix, after it wasn’t picked up for a fourth season by Fox. The new batch of episodes is expected to challenge the cast and crew in some pretty creative ways.

“I’m excited about the fact that we are 10 episodes now as opposed to 22, which means we can get right down to the storytelling, and every episode will count,” Tom Ellis said in a recent interview. “From my point of view as an actor, that’s great.”

“One of the things that we have to be careful about as well is that the reason the show was so popular was because of the way it was,” Ellis continued. “We don’t want to mess around too much with that… Obviously, there are certain different boundaries that we can play within now. I think Joe Henderson, our showrunner, has been adamant that he wants to have my bum on screen for three seasons and now we can finally do that.”

So, what will Season 4 end up looking like?

“As you saw in the finale, Chloe saw Lucifer‘s devil face,” Henderson explained earlier this year. “Finally, proof that Lucifer really is who he said he was. No turning back. Chloe knows the truth. So that was the big thrust of season 4 — exploring Chloe dealing with those ramifications, and how it affected her relationship with Lucifer. Both professionally and personally. Can you work with the Devil? Can you LOVE the Devil?”

Lucifer‘s fourth season is likely to debut sometime in late 2019 on Netflix.