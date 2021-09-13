Lucifer Showrunners Reveal What Part of Season 6 Was Taken from the Season 5 Finale

For Lucifer fans, the sixth season of the beloved Netflix series was nothing short of a blessing. After being rescued when Fox canceled the series after three seasons, the fifth season was originally presented to be the last. But then, that fifth season had got six additional episodes added to it and then, in June 2020 it was announced that the streamer had decided to give the devil one more season, making Season 6 the real final season. While the extra season offered more story opportunities, Season 5 changed very little, though now showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson reveal the part of Season 5 they cut and how it factored into Season 6.



Warning: spoilers for the sixth and final season of Lucifer below.



At the end of Season 5, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) ends up winning the throne of Heaven, setting the stage for him to become the new God now that his father (Dennis Haysbert) has retired to Goddess’ universe. Season 6 ended up exploring Lucifer’s decision about how to handle things and ultimately resolved with the devil realizing that his real calling was to go down to Hell not to punish the lost souls there but to help redeem them. The choice led to Lucifer and Chloe (Lauren German) leading separate lives only to reunite much later on. According to Henderson, it’s that aspect of things – Lucifer’s decision to return to Hell and the diverging paths of the two lovers – that was moved from Season 5 to Season 6.



“Yeah, it was really the decision of Lucifer to go down to hell and redeem the lost souls, and the idea of Lucifer and Chloe, realizing that they had both two separate paths but two paths that would still hopefully meet in the middle long term,” Henderson told Entertainment Weekly. “So all of those elements were still there, and honestly one of the wonders of season 6 was that we got to really earn those paths even more so, I feel, than we could have. We were epiloguing a lot, in a way that we were excited about, but now we got to dramatize those moments. And that was just so fulfilling because we really wanted to earn those decisions even more so and live in them. And being able to bring in Rory, also, really was just such a godsend, some might say – an Amenadielsend – because that really helped us find a way to dramatize it and also find a way to dig into Lucifer and Chloe’s relationship in one final, unique way.”



But even though they knew the direction things were going, it did still take some time to actually figure out the ending. Modrovich explained that even to the end it was something they worked on because they wanted to get it exactly right.



“It was a big discussion, and Tom was a huge part of it, and Lauren, you were too. We just really wanted to give the fans a satisfying ending, but not a syrupy, sicky sweet, like, ‘Oh, everybody’s happy and everything’s perfect,’ because that’s not our show,” Modrovich said. “There is a darkness and a lightness to the show, and I think that’s the sweet spot of what we did find in those six years. So watching those final moments, and that moment when Lauren is in Heaven in that white space, and that single tear gets me every fricking time. And the scene at the piano when they are… The pain that Chloe is feeling that she doesn’t show to Lucifer, and she’s crying…They’re both in pain, but she’s being so stoic. And all of those moments, they hit you because they’re real. And I know that was a big thing for all of us, we wanted it to feel impactful and real, as real as it could in the land of Lucifer.”



The sixth and final season of Lucifer is now streaming on Netflix.