Luke Evans Could Look Like This As Sinestro

One of the best-kept secrets of the DC Cinematic Universe is the Green Lantern Corps project, which isn’t slated to hit theaters until sometime in 2020.

Rumors have surfaced that actor Luke Evans has been approached for the part of Hal Jordon’s greatest nemesis Sinestro, who also happens to lead the yellow corps of fear. It isn’t confirmed that he has accepted the role, or if he was even offered it in the first place, but that doesn’t mean we can’t wonder what Evans would look like in the vaunted part.

Enter the talented artist BossLogic, who has given fans his own rendition of what he might appear like in the film on his Twitter account.

“Forgot the spiked ears 😀 -Trying some @TheRealLukevans as Sinestro”

He is certainly a contender visually, and while the original Green Lantern film starring Ryan Reynolds disappointed many in the fan community, DC and Warner Bros. knocked the previous incarnation of Sinestro out of the park. The role was played by Mark Strong, who brought an incredible confidence and authority to the part, which made the after credits sequence of the film hurt even more since that is where Sinestro finally puts on the yellow ring, becoming the villain that fans have come to know in the comics.

Those rumors also state that Atrocitus, the leader of the red corps of rage, will be teased somewhere in the upcoming film. Hopefully, that means the other emotional spectrums will also be mentioned.

As for Evans, he will next be seen in the Fabrice Du Welz directed Message From The King, and he also has the Emily Blunt starring The Girl On The Train coming in October. Evans will also be playing the part of Gaston in Disney’s live-action interpretation of Beauty and the Beast.

You can view BossLogic’s Sinestro in the gallery, along with more of his fantastic work.