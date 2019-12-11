Lynda Carter Reacts to Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer

Since the Wonder Woman 1984 trailer was released on Sunday there have been a lot of feelings happening online thanks to the first footage. Noted comic book fan and filmmaker Kevin Smith sounded off, even Captain Marvel herself Brie Larson had high praise for the trailer in addition to the usual chorus from fandom. Now another voice has come forward to offer their two cents, and its a voice that star Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins no doubt will be glad they impressed, none other than the original live action Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter.

“Pure brilliance,” the actress wrote on Twitter, quoting the trailer itself. Carter took on the role of Wonder Woman in the hit TV series which was on the air from nn1975 to 1979. The accomplished singer, songwriter, and beauty pageant winner has made a career out of her DC affiliation as well, making appearances in Smallville and Supergirl, with rumors she might make an appearance in Wonder Woman 1984 as well. Even if she doesn’t, the film will still pay homage to her character in at least one way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Carter was a huge influence on the 2017 feature film as well, revealing that she had been in contact with director Patty Jenkins about her portrayal of the character as they worked on the script. She even reviewed the film calling it a “wonderful movie” and saying star Gal Gadot was “fabulous” in the title role. Carter also openly called for it to have been nominated for an Academy Award after only a clip from the film was shown during the ceremony.

“I’m very close to Patty, and I think Gal Gadot did a wonderful job,” Carter said. “I was really happy to see they showed a clip of the film during the Oscars, even though they didn’t nominate it for anything. Anything. It should have been nominated. They were left out of special effects, writing, everything. Patty did an amazing job. The essence of the character is not an easy one to find the right balance of. Patty got it.”

Gadot returns as Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman 1984 with Chris Pine also returning in the role of Steve Trevor. They’re joined by newcomers Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva, aka the villain Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord.

Wonder Woman 1984 opens on June 5, 2020. Upcoming DC Films movies include Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.