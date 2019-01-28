Margot Robbie Shares First Look at Harley Quinn in ‘Birds of Prey’

Margot Robbie has revealed the first look at her return as Harley Quinn in the upcoming Birds of Prey movie.

Robbie was the first actress to play Harley in live-action, making her debut in 2016’s Suicide Squad. Her performance was a big enough hit that it spawned several spinoff movie ideas.

Birds of Prey is the first of those ideas to begin work. The film sees Harley crossing paths with some of DC Comics’ most fearsome street-level heroines, including Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya. Robbie is also a producer on the film.

Miss me? 💋HQ

Cathy Han is directing the Birds of Prey movie from a script written by Christina Hodson. Production is expected to begin this month.

The film sees Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad. The movie will also introduce to the DC Extended Universe Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, the founding members of the girl gang-like vigilante team called the Birds of Prey. Rosie Perez also stars as Gotham City Detective Renee Montoya. The villain of the film is crime boss Black Mask, reportedly played by Ewan MacGregor.

Hodson has previously explained the appeal of these characters.

“I just fell in love with Harley,” Hodson said of the character. “She makes me laugh, but she also makes me cry…She’s got such emotional depth that is completely contrasted by this light, superficial, fun exterior. Even in the comics when she is at her best, she’s doing something bad — and when she’s at her worst she’s doing something good. And that makes her so interesting and so much more real because that’s what people are like in real life. Very few people are just purely heroic or purely villainous, and she is this wonderful balance of everything.

“This, I can say: [Robbie] is an amazing producer. She’s so dedicated, cares so much, she is in it and works so hard — looks through every choice, reads through every draft, and has super-smart notes. I am all about finding good people you believe in as human beings as well as being good creative partners and producers, because it’s an investment — writing these movies takes it out of you. I’m also just excited that [director Cathy Yan] is a woman and she’s Asian. That’s a big deal.”

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) opens in theaters on February 7, 2020.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Shazam on April 5th, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.