Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Reveals Classic Skins For Harley Quinn, Deadshot, and More

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will feature a bunch of classic skins for the game's characters. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is one of the most biggest games of 2024 as it will be Rocksteady's first new game in 9 years. The developer made a big impression on players with its last game, Batman: Arkham Knight, but has quietly sat on the sidelines while the industry experiences a pretty big superhero boom with games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Marvel's Avengers, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and tons of other projects that are being cooked up right now. Of course, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was due out in 2022 and then 2023, but was delayed all the way back to 2024.

With all of that said, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is nearly here and we have gotten a bunch of news about the game today. The game has had pretty much no news since the spring, but now we are being showered with news. A 20 minute video was released outlining the story and gameplay for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League along with news about the new editions of the game. There's a deluxe edition of the game that will grant players early access as well as net players some extra in-game content. However, everyone that pre-orders the game (regardless of what version) will get a pack of "classic" skins that display the Suicide Squad characters in their classic, comic book suits. It's a pretty nice addition and will allow players to choose the type of look they most prefer for these iconic characters.

If looks could kill, the League would be dead by now. Pre-order #SuicideSquadGame to score the Squad's classic outfits. Pre-order here: https://t.co/8OTCkMOXyr pic.twitter.com/kza49A5CVv — Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (@suicidesquadRS) November 15, 2023

Fans are still pretty divided on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, largely being underwhelmed by the gameplay and some of the controversial live service elements. Ultimately, it's a game fans were really excited for especially given Rocksteady's track record but it may be bogged down in some trends that have hurt other games like Marvel's Avengers. The story still looks pretty strong, but the gameplay aspect is something that fans are cautious about.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Battle Pass

The classic skins are not the only costumes in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Despite being a narrative-driven co-op game, the game will have live service elements. The game will feature a battle pass that players can progress in, but it's expected that this will largely be focused on cosmetic stuff. There are larger plans for other story content and things beyond cosmetics in future updates to the game as well.