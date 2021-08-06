Margot Robbie Details How Desperate She Is to Introduce Poison Ivy in the DCEU

✖

The past few years have been particularly great for Harley Quinn fans, as the beloved DC Comics antihero has made her way to multiple movies, countless comics, and her own animated series. As Margot Robbie continues to bring Harley to life on the big screen, including in the upcoming The Suicide Squad, fans have been eager to see exactly how her live-action story will unfold in the long term. One of the most buzzed-about theories surrounding that has been the possible introduction of Poison Ivy, the best friend and love interest to Harley in the comics and other media. In a recent interview with Den of Geek, Robbie assured fans that she's fighting to bring Poison Ivy into the DC Films universe, in part because she wants to see Harley and Ivy's romantic relationship unfold.

“Trust me, I chew their ear off about it all the time,” Robbie revealed. “They must be sick of hearing it, but I’m like, ‘Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, let’s do it.’ I’m very keen to see a Harley-Poison Ivy relationship on screen. It’d be so fun. So I’ll keep pestering them. Don’t worry.”

Robbie has previously spoken candidly about her desire to see Ivy join Harley on the big screen, telling Pride Source in 2018 that she hopes to explore the romantic side of their relationship.

"If you read the comics you know that Poison Ivy and Harley have an intimate relationship. In some comics they convey it as a friendship; in other comics, you can see that they’re actually sexually involved as a couple," Robbie explained. "I’ve been trying to – I would love to have Poison Ivy thrown into the universe, because the Harley and Poison Ivy relationship is one of my favorite aspects of the comics, so I’m looking to explore that on screen."

And while Robbie was initially tied to a Gotham City Sirens movie, which would have theoretically included Harley, Ivy, and Catwoman, the project then morphed into last year's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), which was used to shed a light on some of the lesser-known female characters in the DC universe.

"Whilst I was researching [Harley] I started to read Birds of Prey and first I fell in love with Huntress, and I started looking into all of that," Robbie told Nerdist in an interview last year. "I was like, ‘Wow, there’s so many cool female DC characters and no one knows anything about any of them!’ So what if we had a platform for fans to get to know and fall in love with some of these other amazing women? Focusing on the Gotham City Sirens, there were only three of us and we were all well known, whereas with Birds of Prey you can pick any grouping for that, and I thought that might be the perfect platform to introduce some female characters who might really have some legs in the DC Universe.”

Still, Robbie and her co-stars expressed a desire to see Ivy make her debut, whether in a Birds of Prey sequel, a Gotham City Sirens movie, or otherwise.

Do you hope Poison Ivy eventually makes her way into the DC Films world? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Suicide Squad is set to be released on August 6th, both in theaters and on HBO Max.